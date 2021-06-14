Sammy Hagar's NASCAR All-Star Race Performance Has Fans Confused But Revved Up
Sammy Hagar took the stage ahead of NASCAR's 37th annual All-Star Race on Sunday, rocking Texas Motor Speedway with a performance of "I Can't Drive 55." Hagar was joined by fellow guitarist Vic Johnson according to Blabbermouth, best known for his time in The Bus Boys and current member of Hagar's supergroup Sammy Hagar and The Circle alongside former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham, son of Led Zeppelin's John Bonham.
Hagar is best known for his solo career, time with Montrose and then replacing David Lee Roth in Van Halen in 1985. The connection to Van Halen would be rocky, with Hagar leaving the band in 1996 due to differences with late guitarist Eddie Van Halen. Hagar returned and left the band again, remaining on somewhat cold terms until Van Halen's bout with cancer.
🎸 I CAN'T DRIVE 55 🎸 @sammyhagar gets us ready to roll for the NASCAR #AllStarRace at Texas Motor Speedway! pic.twitter.com/DaF4JUDkZy— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 14, 2021
It's safe to say that those in attendance at the race were thrilled with Hagar's performance, with many visible getting into the song as the cars prepared to hit the checkered flag. However, there was also a contingent of fans who weren't aware why Hagar was even present. Scroll down to see some of the more spirited responses from NASCAR fans and those who have no idea what's going on.
"Coulda picked someone that is known to people under 50," one user wrote, while others were clear with their message to NASCAR.
"Sammy's the best. Dude's 70+ yrs old and still got the pipes!" another wrote, praising the rocker. And then others made sure to have some fun with the appearance, calling out Hagar's noted friend Guy Fieri.
@GuyFieri is so talented. Who knew he also played the guitar?— Gooberdoober (@Gooberdoober9) June 14, 2021
"Red Rocker still plays better than ever," another fan wrote with praise.
The Best intro to the start of a race! Put the Pedal to the Metal!!!🤟🤟🤟— MJammer (@mjam158) June 14, 2021
"That was certainly a more exciting way to build energy to the green than the usual pace laps," another wrote, praising the entertaining opening.
20 miles from my house and I didn’t get to see it. Bummed! But you rocked @sammyhagar !!!!!— Craig Womack (@CkJoint) June 14, 2021
"I expect a rock performance on warm laps from here on out. That got me pumped," a really excited fan wrote, while others were happy for the nostalgic boost.
Amazing Sammy. #thankyou #ICantDrive55 #iconic pic.twitter.com/4Z260TveY6— Mike Cohen (@WouldStaley93) June 14, 2021
"Listening to Sammy NEVER gets old. Three times live, and l hope l am not done," a dedicated fan wrote. Others did not feel the same.
No one wants to listen to this garbage. Get the the racing...— Wesley Johnson (@RowdyWesley) June 14, 2021