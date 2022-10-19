Sam Westmoreland, Mississippi State Bulldogs Football Player, Dead at 19

Sam Westmoreland, a football player for Mississippi State University, has died unexpectedly, the school announced on Wednesday. He was 19 years old. Mississippi State University didn't reveal the cause of death or give any additional details. The school said university officials are actively working with authorities to get more details about Westmoreland's death.

"One of the most profound lessons I've learned while leading this great university is that the tragic loss of one of our students diminishes all of our students—and all of us at Mississippi State feel the impact of Sam Westmoreland's death," MSU President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. "My prayers are with Sam's family and friends, with his MSU teammates and coaches, and with the Tupelo community during this most difficult time."

Prayers out to Sam Westmoreland, his family, friends, and the Mississippi State Football Program. pic.twitter.com/gYx0FFBhxL — The Hogs Probs🐗 (@TheHogsProbs) October 19, 2022

Westmoreland was a freshman offensive lineman from Tupelo, Mississippi. He played high school football at Tupelo High School and was named to the 2022 Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game. Westmoreland had not played in a game for the Bulldogs this season.

"The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach said. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time."

"We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland," Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said. "Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam."

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers also paid tribute to Westmoreland. "RIP Sam. It's okay to not be okay and we can always do more no matter what is going on," Rogers wrote on Twitter. "Hail State forever brother. Til we meet again 78." Mississippi State, who is ranked No. 24 in the country, will take on No. 6 Alabama on Saturday.