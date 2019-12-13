Saints QB Drew Brees to Appear on ‘Undercover Boss’

Drew Brees is about to be back on CBS, but it won’t be for football. According to The Advocate, Brees and his sports bar, Walk-On’s, will be featured on the show Undercover Boss. The show is now in its ninth season and Brees’ episode will air on this January, and see the star quarterback in disguise as a dishwasher while his business partner, Brandon Landry will be disguised as a kitchen manager.

“We’re at a critical growth point, looking to double our presence over the next year,” Landry said in a statement. “Going undercover afforded me the unprecedented opportunity to address areas for improvement and make refinements so that we can continue on our strategic growth path.”

Brees explained the reason he decided to do this was to see what the restaurant can work on moving forward.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve and zero-in on delivering an unmatched customer experience to our fans, and will continue to push the limits as we expand and innovate,” he said.

While Brees is looking to improve Walk-On’s, he’s also looking to help the New Orleans Saints reach another Super Bowl. The last time the Saints reached the big game was in 2009, where they defeated the Indianapolis Colts. Right now, New Orleans in third place in the NFC standings with a 10-3 record and they have already clinched a playoff spot as they won the NFC South. On Sunday, the Saints took on the 49ers and suffered a 48-46 loss with the 49ers having an 11-2 record, it’s possible both teams could face each other in the playoffs.

“We’re a great team,” Brees said after the game. “We have the ability to be a great team. So this was like a heavyweight boxing match. All game long. That’s how I would categorize today. And certainly I know there’s some things offensively we can clean up, certain opportunities to extend drives to get more points that would have made a difference in the game honestly when it comes down to it.”

Brees missed five games this season due to an injured thumb. But he has been sharp since returning from the injury, completing 73.6 percent of his passes and has thrown 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games.

Brees’ episode of Undercover Boss airs Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.