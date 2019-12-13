Saints Coach Sean Payton Tells Butcher to ‘Worry About Your Frickin’ Meat’ Over Failed 2-Point Play

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton doesn’t want to hear about what he should or shouldn’t have done in the team’s 48-46 loss against the San Francisco 49ers last week. On his weekly show on WWL Radio, Payton revealed that he told a butcher at Whole Foods to “worry about your frickin’ meat” after being asked about a failed two-point conversion, which was one of the reasons the team suffered their third loss of the year.

“I certainly understand the fans asking questions,” Payton said per ESPN. “I got the guy at frickin’ Whole Foods asking me about the 2-point play. I looked at him, the guy in the meat section, and I said, ‘Hey, your steaks don’t look too good right now. Worry about your frickin’ meat.’”

Payton went on to say the conversation wasn’t as bad as it seems as he gave the backstory.

“You know, on Sunday after a game, I’m going to pick up some food for dinner, I really don’t want to hear about a 2-point playcall. Anyway, it just got under my skin. I circled my cart back around and kind of called him out,” Payton said. “I was kind of sliding down the aisle, got the produce right here to the left, you see the meats, I made a right and I’m heading for the coffee. I thought they were all kind of in jest, and I heard one of them say something about, ‘Why’d you go for two?’ I kept walking toward the dairy and I’m like, ‘Ah, I’m not letting this go, I’m turning around.’

“I went back and he was fine, it wasn’t negative, he just wanted to know. And I explained it to him. I would never [usually go for two] that early. But when we get a penalty, now we’re on the 1-yard line and we’re 50% closer. He got it. Then I gave him a hard time and said, ‘Some of these cuts don’t look good to me.’ That was what happened. It was in jest. We were having a little fun.”

It was a tough loss for the Saints as it dropped them down from first place in the conference to third. However, they are only one game out of having the best record in the NFC with three games left. So if things go well the next three weeks for the Saints, Payton won’t have to call out any butchers anytime soon.