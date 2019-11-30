Saints DE Cam Jordan Receives Fine for Hit on Panthers’ QB Kyle Allen

The New Orleans Saints are enjoying a recent victory on Thanksgiving night that locked up the NFC South division crown and secured a spot in the playoffs. However, defensive end Cameron Jordan just received news that he has been fined for two infractions against the Carolina Panthers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jordan has been fined $38,602 for two unnecessary roughness infractions.

One of these instances was a hit on Panthers quarterback, Kyle Allen. On the play in question, Saints linebacker Demario Davis wrapped the signal-caller and began driving him backward for a sack. The referee blew the play dead, but Jordan ran up and tried to strip the ball away. However, he actually hit Allen in the head with his elbow.

For this infraction, Jordan was hit with a 15-yard personal foul penalty. This gave the Panthers a fresh set of downs and kept a drive alive during a critical battle with their rival. Although the Saints ultimately won the game with a Will Lutz field goal.

“Gotta hear that whistle,” Jordan wrote on Twitter following the game. “That’s on me gotta hear that whistle.”

At the time of the hit and the penalty, there were discussions about whether or not the Saints defender was simply trying to punch out the ball or if he was going for a dirty hit. If so, how would the league react? Jordan could be fined $21,056 to $42,115 for roughing the passer. He could also be docked $28,075 to $56,156 if this was considered a hit on a defenseless player.

As it turns out, the league opted to strike a balance with the fines. The two infractions only resulted in a $38,602 penalty for Jordan. He will have the opportunity to appeal the league’s decision, but it’s possible that this won’t happen based upon Jordan’s own admission on social media.

With this fine handed down, the Saints defender will now prepare for a Dec. 8 matchup with the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers that could ultimately play a massive role on the playoff slate. The Saints are one game back in the standings and could leapfrog the 49ers with a victory in this head-to-head matchup. This would give Sean Payton’s team the advantage heading into January.

To achieve victory, however, Jordan and the defense will need to avoid penalties while chasing down quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. If his post on Twitter is any indication, this will be a primary goal for the defensive end.

Photo Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty