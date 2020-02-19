Ryan Newman: Roush Fenway Racing Issues Statement on NASCAR Driver’s Condition

Ryan Newman is up and walking around after the NASCAR driver’s scary crash during the last lap of Monday’s Daytona 500 left him in “serious condition.” Roush Fenway racing provided a promising update on Newman Wednesday, saying he had shown “great improvement” since the crash.

“Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway,” the company said in a statement. “The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

Along with the health update, Roush Fenway shared a photo of Newman, clad in a hospital gown, smiling and standing alongside his two daughters, Brooklyn and Ashlyn, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Krissie Newman.

The update was met with relieved reactions from NASCAR fans everywhere who had been hoping for a quick recovery.

“This is the update I have been waiting for!” one Twitter user wrote. “Thank God and God Bless! So glad to see this!”

Another marveled, “Wow. No burns or anything. Truly…UNBELIEVABLE. I think [NASCAR]’s investment into their safety deserves massive, massive kudos.”

“Truly amazing,” a third said. “Thank you God. And thank the latest Nascar safety technology.”

The Thursday before Newman’s crash, he and Krissie announced on social media that they had decided to “amicably. separate” after 16 years of marriage.

They said in a joint statement, “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected at this time.”

