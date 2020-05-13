Ryan Newman's NASCAR Return Teased by Oscar Mayer, and Fans Are Psyched

Ryan Newman is back. After being involved in a big crash at the Daytona 500 and NASCAR being shut down the last few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Newman will be racing this weekend. On Tuesday, Oscar Mayer posted a photo of Newman with the No. 6 car. They announced Newman will be taking part in the race on Sunday, which will be a 400-mile battle at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

"I'm so excited and thankful, all at the same time," Newman said during an interview with announcer Mike Joy in April. "Excited to be healthy and — at some point — to get back in the race car when the world starts turning again. ... I'm healthy. I've been blessed with another layer of this situation giving me more time to heal."

The only bad news about Newman's return is no fans will be in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, drivers and crew members will give him a warm welcome as he's one of the most respected members of the NASCAR community. As for fans who want to watch Newman in action, the race will air on Fox starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.