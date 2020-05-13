Ryan Newman's NASCAR Return Teased by Oscar Mayer, and Fans Are Psyched
Ryan Newman is back. After being involved in a big crash at the Daytona 500 and NASCAR being shut down the last few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, Newman will be racing this weekend. On Tuesday, Oscar Mayer posted a photo of Newman with the No. 6 car. They announced Newman will be taking part in the race on Sunday, which will be a 400-mile battle at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
"I'm so excited and thankful, all at the same time," Newman said during an interview with announcer Mike Joy in April. "Excited to be healthy and — at some point — to get back in the race car when the world starts turning again. ... I'm healthy. I've been blessed with another layer of this situation giving me more time to heal."
The only bad news about Newman's return is no fans will be in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, drivers and crew members will give him a warm welcome as he's one of the most respected members of the NASCAR community. As for fans who want to watch Newman in action, the race will air on Fox starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
.@NASCAR 👏 is 👏 back 👏 this 👏 Sunday and so is our main man @RyanJNewman! Words can’t really describe how epic this is, but this photo sums it up pretty nicely 😎 pic.twitter.com/mG5c42XsJX— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) May 12, 2020
2020 Daytona 500 winner— Chris V. (@Chrisracefan1) May 12, 2020
Yay x10000000 pic.twitter.com/NtibGq96XA— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) May 12, 2020
Can’t wait till Sunday, welcome back Ryan 👍— wayne (@wayne95373299) May 13, 2020
We agree with this ☝️— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) May 12, 2020
Get em Rocket 🚀— Todd McCracken (@_toddmccracken) May 12, 2020
Awesome 👏— Randy W Hunter (@RandyWHunter1) May 12, 2020
@RyanJNewman is the GOAT! So good to see him back!— Nebraska’s Nascar Fan (@NascarNebraska) May 12, 2020
👌 👌— RacersNation (@racersnation1) May 12, 2020
Is this the car he will be driving this Sunday??— Ann Peake (@annpeake01) May 12, 2020
I love the paint scheme.
Cant wait to see my #Rocketman @RyanJNewman ..
Go get'em Ryan
Lookin nice!— Kyle Townsend (@KyleTow84402486) May 12, 2020
Welcome back @RyanJNewman !!! ❤️— Jamie Boyer (@JamieBo18912341) May 12, 2020
GRATS!!! pic.twitter.com/iv31gc4Zce— lorrichris23@yahoo.com (@CHRISTO44544615) May 13, 2020
Hell yeah!— Linda H (@Carterb2) May 12, 2020
Oh yeah 😍— Amy Taitt (@AmyTaitt1) May 12, 2020
Outstanding! Looking forward to seeing #6 behind the wheel again! May the Lord continue to bless you Ryan❤🏁🤗👩⚕️😷— . (@jagrn24) May 12, 2020
Go get em Ryan!!!— Debbie Wilson (@Riverlady60) May 12, 2020
Welcome back @RyanJNewman! So happy you recovered as quickly as you did.— Anita Crisp (@nurseynotes) May 12, 2020
Great sponsor. Great products. Great driver. Let’s race!— Brian Gulliford (@BrianGulliford) May 12, 2020