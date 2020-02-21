Ryan Newman: All the NASCAR Champ’s Sweetest Family Moments

Ryan Newman is out of the hospital and now he can spend more time with his family. The NASCAR driver suffered injuries in a serious crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night and was then rushed to Halifax Medical Center. The injuries he suffered as non-life-threatening and he was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

Newman’s accident comes on the heels of his wife, Krissie, announcing their separation after 16 years of marriage. She released a statement on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate,” the statement read. “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected during this time.”

After the accident, Krissie has shown support for Newman as he continues to recover. It’s not known what the future holds for the two, but here are some of the family’s sweetest moments.

Very Happy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:53am PST

This is one of the first photos of Newman at the hospital after the crash. In the caption, Krissie wrote: “Thank you for all the prayers and support!!”

“He’s standing, and smiling!!” one fan wrote. “Tears of joy! Thank you SO much for sharing this beautiful picture.”

Hospital Walk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Feb 19, 2020 at 10:50am PST

Here’s a look at Newman leaving the hospital with his two daughters. A number of fans responded to the video with one saying: “Probably one of the best sights ever in racing, socks and all.”

“No shoes, no problem!” another fan wrote. “One of the best sights to see this week. Praying for continued healing.”

Get the Christmas Tree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Nov 29, 2015 at 12:18pm PST

Here’s a look at the Newman family getting a Christmas tree back in 2015. One fan wrote: “Beautiful! So glad we could help you find your beautiful family a tree! Hope you see you again soon.”

“Can’t wait to see it decorated,” another fan added.

Pre-Race Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

This how Newman gets ready for his races. Fans loved this photo as one wrote: “They’re so adorable and what great memories for all.”

“He is a great dad loves his kids and his wife,” another fan replied.

Easter Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Mar 27, 2016 at 6:26am PDT

The Newman family got together for a beach photo on Easter in 2016. In the caption, Krissie wrote: “From our family to yours-Happy Easter! Have a blessed day.

“Love the fam! Especially my man Ryan!” one fan replied.

Close Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Jun 20, 2015 at 5:55am PDT

The Newman’s are getting up close and personal and fans with this photo. This photo was taken on Father’s Day in 2015 and fans showed their support.

“You guys are so adorable!” one fan added. “Love to see you all so happy!!”

“Have a wonderful Father’s Day Ryan!” another fan wrote.

NASCAR Intro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on May 29, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

Newman’s daughters were introduced to NASCAR fans in this photo. In the caption, Krissie wrote: “Girls were excited to go to intros with Ryan and see all the soldiers.”

“So awesome Krissie, what a great dad and hubby Ryan is!” one fan wrote.

“My goodness they are getting so big!” another fan wrote. “Thank you for sharing them with all of us.”