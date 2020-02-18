Ryan Newman: Donald Trump Stirs Twitter With Message for Daytona 500 Driver Following Scary Crash

Ryan Newman was involved in a scary car crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night and President Donald Trump was one of the many people who sent well wishes and prayers to the NASCAR veteran. Trump was the grand marshal of the Daytona 500 and he was there on Sunday. The race was postponed due to rain and resumed on Monday afternoon.

“It really is the great American race and I look at this as almost a patriotism kind of thing,” Trump said when asked why he decided to attend the Daytona 500. “It’s incredible. The people are incredible. We love the area. We love this state and it’s very exciting.”

Trump was also asked about what he enjoys about NASCAR.

“They do all the safety things and everything,” Trump said when talking about the drivers. “It takes great courage. It’s the speed. It’s really the technology. You look at what’s happened just over the last 10 years with the cars. I love to see it. I love to watch it.”

Here’s a look at fans reacting to Trump’s tweet about Newman.

Trump’s Tweet

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

When Trump heard about Newman, he sent a message to him saying that he was praying and he called him “brave.” Many Twitter users supported Trump’s message, but there were also Twitter users who called him out on other issues.

Not a Trump Fan

I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, “I pray for you,” when they know that that’s not so.

Piss Off FRAUD. — ❈ Monika Beyer ❈ (@Dragonfly_Drama) February 18, 2020

This Twitter user is not buying Trump’s message to Newman because of how he has acted during his four years in office. She is also not buying that Trump is praying and she called him a “fraud.” This is just one of the many interesting responses to Trump’s tweet.

The Timing

We all hope and pray Ryan Newman is OK.



But I will point out that Donald Trump takes hours (if ever) to send “hopes and prayers” to shooting victims, but moments after a NASCAR driver is in an accident, Trump sends well wishes.



What’s the difference? NASCAR fans are his base. pic.twitter.com/PKpG8sxS8r — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 18, 2020

This person points out it only takes seconds for Trump to send a message to Newman, but when it comes to mass shooting victims, it’s a different story. The Twitter user believes the reason for this is NASCAR fans are Trump supporters.

Barack Obama

Highlights from @BarackObama’s speeches throughout his tenure.



A real president, who loved not only the idea of America, but Americans of all creeds and colors. pic.twitter.com/7zfhlVPxn2 — 🆃🅷🅸🅽🅺🅴🆁 (@someknew) February 18, 2020

Because of Trump in office, this Twitter user decided to share footage of former President Barack Obama and his past speeches. It’s clear this is an Obama fan and would rather see him in office another four years than Trump.

Well Said

Well said President Trump. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) February 18, 2020

This Twitter user loves what Trump had to say about Newman because it’s about him recovering from the crash. Currently, Newman is at the Halifax Medical Center and he’s in serious condition. However, his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Boycott

You could give two craps about Ryan Newman, so glad the race rained out on you, I was boycotting yesterday and a matter of fact if you hadn’t insisted on your redo of the #Bushcopycat, the race would have started on time, the outcome may have been different. #Selfish — Julia Hutchison (@Jhutch249) February 18, 2020

This person had a strong message for Trump. She doesn’t believe Trump cares about Newman and she also blames him for the race being postponed. In fact, she boycotted the Daytona 500 on Sunday because of the president.

Trump is Awesome

Seriously Mr. President, you have won over the ❤️’s of every single living person today. Thank you, sir, for being awesome! #TrumpIsLove — Ⓜ️ancrush (🅾️n Trump) (@RealMancrush45) February 18, 2020

Another Trump supporter came to the aid of the president. The Twitter user loved the message and said he has won the hearts of everybody. Not sure about that, but the well wishes from Trump, NASCAR drivers and fans will help Newman recover quickly.