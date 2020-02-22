Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash: See All of Wife Krissie’s Family Photos

Ryan Newman is often lauded for his family values by NASCAR fans, and his wife has the receipts to show why. Krissie Newman’s Instagram account is full of precious family photos — likely the ones that have built up fans’ ideas of Newman as a dedicated father in recent years.

Newman is the racecar driver on everyone’s mind since the Daytona 500, where he suffered a terrifying crash. While in the lead on the final lap, Newman’s car was tapped by another, causing him to spin out of control and roll over sideways. He was then hit by another driver, causing him to flip over in the air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Newman was hospitalized, and for a few harrowing hours it was not clear what his condition was or what his recovery would look like. Fans sent their well-wishes to Krissie and their daughters, Ashlyn and Brooklyn.

Fans know Newman as a loving father to his two little girls, but in some ways that perception comes from Krissie. She has been active on Instagram for years now, giving fans a firsthand look at their family time as the girls grow up.

Newman’s crash was made even more heartbreaking by the fact that, just days before, he and Krissie had announced their separation. In a note posted on social media, Krissie informed fans that they beginning the process of splitting, but it was amicable. They would continue to co-parent their children together.

“After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate,” she wrote. “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected during this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Feb 13, 2020 at 8:20am PST

Fans were horrified to imagine the crash coming so hot on the heels of this family upheaval. However, they were pleased to see that Krissie and the girls were some of the first to greet Newman in the hospital, showing that their bond remains strong.

Here are some of the best family photos from Krissie Newman’s Instagram.

Racetrack

View this post on Instagram Ryans Pre-race arm workout #iloveny #watkinsglen A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Newman’s daughters were often seen clinging to him at big public events, and he held them up, one in each arm whenever he could. In one 2017 post, Krissie jokingly referred to this as his “arm workout.”

Strawberry Fields

View this post on Instagram Strawberry pickin’ Saturday’s are the best A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on May 5, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

The Newmans instilled their daughters with a clear love of the outdoors, as seen in this picture of them out for a day of strawberry-picking. The girls hang off of Krissie almost as much as their father.

The Ozarks

View this post on Instagram Making memories 😍 A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Jun 14, 2018 at 6:47pm PDT

Krissie Newman has shared plenty of full-on photo albums of family time, including this one from their trip to the Ozarks two summers ago. Each picture makes it clear that the family is rarely idle, even in their time off.

Empire State

View this post on Instagram From the top of the Empire State Bldg 😍 #iloveny #christmasinny A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Dec 21, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

The Newmans have done plenty of travelling, for work and for fun. Krissie is a particular fan of New York City, and she shared these shots of Newman and their daughters looking down from the Empire State Building in awe.

Filters

Of course, even celebrity moms may find their phones snatched and used for silly photoshoots but kids. Krissie shared this selection of photos with outlandish filters that Brooklyn and Ashlyn apparently took without her knowing.

Adopted Family

Krissie and Newman are co-founders and co-presidents of Rescue Ranch, a non-profit organization dedicated to animal welfare and wildlife conservation. Animals are a huge part of their lives, and they feature prominently in Newman family photos, whether they’re being fostered or moving in for good.

Recovery

View this post on Instagram 🙌🏼 Thank you for all the prayers and support!! 💗 A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:53am PST

The first fans saw of Newman after his fateful car crash last week was on Krissie’s social media pages, where he stood up triumphantly with his daughters. He wore a hospital gown, but he also wore a broad smile, assuring fans he would get better.

Discharge

View this post on Instagram Busting out!!! A post shared by Krissie (@krissienewman) on Feb 19, 2020 at 10:50am PST

Finally, Krissie shared the charged moment when Newman walked out of the hospital, guided by the hands of his daughters on each side of him. Fans were overjoyed to see that Newman was alright, and that his family was still his strength.