Ryan Leaf Reveals Vincent Jackson's Death Hit Him Hard, Says He Almost Died Alone in Hotel

Ryan Leaf got very emotional when he learned about the death of former San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson. The former NFL quarterback posted a video reacting to Jackson's death and calling out the NFL for not doing enough. TMZ caught up with Leaf, who revealed that Jackson's death hit him hard because he almost died in a hotel room alone.

"I just was really emotional. I can relate," he said. "There was some empathy behind it because he was alone in a hotel room dying and I felt that way. I've been in a hotel room and was dying alone." Jackson was found dead in a hotel room in Florida earlier this week. He checked into the hotel on Jan. 11, and family members reported him missing earlier this month. The cause of death has not been released, but it's been reported that Jackson "suffered from chronic alcoholism."

Leaf has had his share of struggles when it comes to substance abuse. He has gotten better over the years but asks why he has survived and others in the same situation died. "That's something I'm working on with my therapist because [Jackson] was a hell of a player and he's done so much for his community and everything like that. Why couldn't more have been done?" Leaf stated.

In Leaf's video, he claimed the NFL doesn't care about players once they retire. "My NFL brothers continue to die and nobody is doing a g— thing about it,” Leaf said. "I talked to another brother who spent the weekend in a psych ward today. The NFL just doesn’t f— care. They’ll write condolence letters... but if they were actually invested, they’d actually put some money behind the legends community and into the mental health, substance abuse side of it. Once you’re bad for the brand, the shield, they don’t give two s—."

Leaf was drafted No. 2 overall by the Chargers in 1998. He didn't have a memorable career due to poor play, injuries and his attitude. Leaf spent three seasons with the Chargers before spending time with the Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. He retired after being cut from the Seahawks before the start of the 2002 season. He played in 25 games and completed 48% of his passes while throwing for 3,666 yards 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.