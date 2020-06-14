Ryan and Krissie Newman's Nonprofit Rescue Ranch: What to Know

✖

When Ryan Newman crashed at the end of the season-opening Daytona 500, he became a household name for some of the newer NASCAR fans. These fans learned about his history in racing, as well as the nonprofit organization he started with his ex-wife, Krissie. Here's what to know about Rescue Ranch, the facility in North Carolina.

Based in Statesville, North Carolina, the Rescue Ranch facility sits on 87 acres of land. Although the Newmans hope to expand the facility in the future and include "nature hiking and walking education trails, a 24-hour emergency veterinarian clinic with an extern program and a therapeutic riding program." The future plans also include a rescue foster adoption program. Rescue Ranch currently provides educational tours for groups of all ages.

Newman and his wife launched Rescue Ranch in 2012 with the mission to promote, "through its education, respect for all animals, as well as agricultural, environmental, and wildlife conservation, and facilitates rehabilitation, rescue, and responsible pet ownership in order to enhance the human-animal bond," according to its website. They achieve this goal through a variety of programs for all ages. For example, Beginner Buddies provides children ages 1-5 with an hour-long program where they hear stories, take part in a craft and get hands-on time with an animal.

Rescue Ranch is not limited to a specific type of animal. The nonprofit animal welfare organization features several varieties of all shapes and sizes. There are rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, exotic birds, goats and cows. Rescue Ranch even features several turtles and other reptiles.

As Newman explained to USA Today in 2014, one of the main goals of Rescue Ranch is to educate people about true pet ownership. This involves education about care, proper feeding and the actual cost. The veteran driver said that many people do not understand how expensive owning an animal can truly be.

"They see a little furball that's cute and don't realize how much it's going to cost in the end," Ryan said. "That could be as simple as dog food or as expensive as surgery." The Newmans start education with children in order to change the mentality from an early age.

The facility currently relies on donations to function considering that the government does not provide any funding. Additionally, Rescue Ranch has a group of volunteers that provide assistance with cleanup and care. The majority of volunteers have to be at least 16 years old, but there is also a junior volunteer program for children 12-15.