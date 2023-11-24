Ryan Fitzpatrick Talks Delivering Amazon Packages With Richard Sherman (Exclusive)

Ryan Fitzpatrick has made the transition from veteran NFL quarterback to NFL analyst from Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. With the 41-year-old now part of the Amazon family, he and fellow Thursday Night Football analyst Richard Sherman drove Amazon electric vans for a day to deliver packages for the holidays. PopCulture.com spoke to Fitzpatrick who shared his thoughts on the experience.

"It was awesome," Fitzpatrick told PopCulture. "Living out in Arizona, I see these vans all the time. The electric delivery vehicles essentially live at my house, much like the rest of America. But it was so much fun to get on the other side of it, to get in the van. It was like a spaceship, just all the technology in there, how spacious it was. And I was able to do it with Richard Sherman, so we had a pretty good time going around neighborhoods and delivering some stuff. It was fun to see how amazing these things are. We had a great day."

(Photo: MICHAEL SIMON)

Fitzpatrick and Sherman stepped into the role of Delivery Service Partners (DSP) and began the day at one of Amazon's delivery stations in New Jersey. The two learned about electric vans from Rivian before taking a test drive. Fitzpatrick and Sherman then hit the road for a few deliveries around New Jersey neighborhoods. Amazon has more than 10,000 electric delivery fans from Rivian in the United States.

When asked about the van, Fitzpatrick revealed some of its best features. "You have a 360 view of everything around you," he said. "So as a driver, there was this great sense of comfort being able to know where everything was. There were no so-called blind spots. Being able to see everything, I thought that was really cool. Just the electric delivery van, its ability to pick up and go, that was cool. And then just even the packaging in the back and the way that everything fit in there so seamlessly. My favorite part of the day was just meeting some of the workers, some of the people that drive these vans and how excited they were to be behind them and be part of this. It was really neat for us to get that behind-the-scenes look and to be able to say hi and talk to some of those people about it."

Fitzpatrick and Sherman are now getting ready for the first-ever Black Friday game, which will happen this Friday. The game will feature the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, two teams Fitzpatrick played for during his time in the NFL. "Somehow we found a day that didn't have football that could include it," Fitzpatrick said. "So I'm really excited. I know the whole team is to be involved with that, to be in New York. And it's two of my former teams, the Dolphins and the Jets, so I'm looking forward to that and it creates some more great memories."