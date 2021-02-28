Russell Wilson Drops Workout Video Amid Trade Rumors

✖

There are several discussions taking place on social media, primarily focusing on the future of Russell Wilson and whether he remains with the Seattle Seahawks. While these conversations continue, the seven-time Pro Bowler remains hard at work in preparation for the upcoming season. He proved this with a workout video on Saturday.

Wilson showed himself conducting a number of drills and workouts in the short clip. He did an L-sit against a mirror while a trainer tested his core. He then used a medicine ball for a number of other core exercises. The video also showed Wilson swimming in his pool while worship music served as the soundtrack. "[raised hands emoji] All for YOUR Glory [praying hands emoji]" Wilson wrote in the caption.

"Stay in Seattle," one fan commented on Instagram. Many others chimed in and echoed this sentiment. Those that watched Wilson lead the team to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII made it very clear that they do not want to see Wilson go to a different team and find similar success.

There are several questions about whether Wilson will remain in the Pacific Northwest or move east via trade. He explained during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show that he wants to be more involved in the team's personnel decisions. Wilson also expressed frustration to reporters while discussing the number of hits that he takes on a regular basis.

"Like any player, you never want to get hit," Wilson told reporters on Tuesday. "That's the reality of playing this position. Ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. But at the same time, it's part of the job and everything else. I think that the reality is I've definitely been hit. I've been sacked almost 400 times, so we've got to get better. I've got to find ways to get better, too."

The Athletic has reported that Wilson could get traded in the offseason despite having a no-trade clause on his contract. He has not openly demanded a move, according to his agent. Though Wilson has listed preferred destinations if he did not stick around in Seattle. He reportedly said that he would only play for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears.

Rumors about Wilson will continue to circulate as the offseason continues and the new league year draws closer. Fans and analysts will debate whether he will remain in Seattle or head to a different team via trade. For now, Wilson will simply continue to keep working out.