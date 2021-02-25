Russell Wilson 'Stormed out' of Seahawks Meeting After Ideas Were Dismissed by Team, According to Report

✖

Russell Wilson's relationship with the Seattle Seahawks has been one of the hot topics of the NFL offseason. And while fans recently learned about Wilson's frustrations with the Seahawks, this is something that may not be relatively new. According to The Athletic, Wilson stormed out of a meeting with the Seahawks this past season after his ideas to fix the offense were shut down.

"Before the Thursday night game against Arizona, Wilson met with his coaches," the story from The Athletic stated, as reported by CBS Sports. "For some time, Wilson has sought — even pushed — for influence within the organization regarding scheme and personnel. In the meeting, he outlined his own ideas for how to fix the offense. His suggestions were dismissed, multiple sources told The Athletic — another reminder to Wilson that the Seahawks did not see him the same way he saw himself, as a player who had earned greater control over his situation, his future, his legacy. He stormed out of the room."

The struggles on offense were one of the reasons the Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Earlier this month, Wilson expressed his frustrations with the team on The Dan Patrick Show. He told host Dan Patrick he wanted to be more involved in personnel decisions in order to get back to another Super Bowl.

"I want to be able to be involved because at the end of the day, it's your legacy, it's your team's legacy, it's the guys you get to go into the huddle with and at the end of the day, those guys you've got to trust," Wilson said. "When you think about one of the reasons why Tom went to Tampa was because he felt like he could trust those guys and [coach Bruce Arians] was going to give him the opportunity. ... You think about guys like LeBron [James], he was able to be around great players that he can trust."

The Athletic also reports Wilson could be traded this offseason or "sometime in the near future." At 32 years old, Wilson has put together a very strong career, playing in two Super Bowls and winning one of them. He's also been selected to play in the Pro Bowl eight times and was named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2019.