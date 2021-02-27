New Orleans Mayor Campaigns for Russell Wilson to Join Saints

✖

Reports surfaced in recent weeks about a potential trade that would send Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to a new team. There are reportedly four teams that Wilson would "prefer" to land with, including the New Orleans Saints. Now New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is openly campaigning for Wilson to head to the Big Easy.

Mayor Cantrell posted a video on Twitter with the purpose of convincing Wilson to head to the southeast. She twirled an umbrella before delivering a message to the current Seahawks QB. Mayor Cantrell called for Wilson to join the Saints. She talked about how the city would embrace him, as well as Ciara and their children.

I have been hearing the rumors on the streets. 👀 I don't know if they are true or not. But, I just want @dangerusswilson & @ciara to know that if these rumors are true. Please know that the City of New Orleans will welcome you and your family with open arms! #nola #whodat pic.twitter.com/yE1MJYssLS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) February 27, 2021

"I've heard the rumors now, and I want to make sure that you understand that the city of New Orleans is a place for you and your beautiful family," Mayor Cantrell said in her video. "I'm LaToya Cantrell, mayor of the city of New Orleans, and I know, Mr. Wilson, that you will be a great addition to the New Orleans Saints."

The video continued with Mayor Cantrell saying that she can see the Saints winning the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history with Wilson as the starter. She also said that Ciara would be on the main stage during the Essence Festival. "Love you, man. Love Ciara. Love your beautiful family," Mayor Cantrell said in closing.

Wilson's future with the Seahawks has been a prominent topic of conversation in recent weeks. He appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and expressed frustration about the number of times he gets hit by opposing players. He also said that he wanted to be more involved in the team's personnel decisions like Tom Brady is in Tampa Bay.

According to ESPN, Wilson has a "no-trade" clause on his contract. In order for a deal to go through, he would have to waive it. The QB's agent, Mark Rodgers, told the outlet that Wilson has not demanded a trade. According to the agent, the seven-time Pro Bowler told the Seahawks that he wants to play in Seattle, but if a trade were considered. However, he reportedly said that he would only consider going to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.