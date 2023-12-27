Denver Broncos Reportedly Benching Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos made a big move ahead of their final two games of the regular season. According to multiple reports, the Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for backup QB Jarrett Stidham. According to ESPN, Broncos head coach Sean Payton informed the team Wednesday morning that Stdiham will start on Sunday when the team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos are in the playoff race, and Wilson has played well this year. Still, Wilson is being benched because it will help the team increase its financial flexibility for the offseason, as Wilson will make an additional $37 million in guaranteed money if he can't pass a physical by early March. If Wilson is injured in one of the last two games, it could trigger the guarantee.

Wilson signed a contract extension with the Broncos last season after being traded to the team from the Seattle Seahawks. The 2024 season will mark the first year of his five-year, $242.6 million contract extension, and he's set to make $39 million in guaranteed money next season.

In 15 games this season, Wilson has completed 66.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 98 passer rating. In 2022, Wilson threw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 84.4 passer rating in 15 games.

"I think that what I'm excited about is what I came here to do, [which] is to win championships," Wilson said in January when the 2022 season ended, per the Broncos' official website. "This year didn't happen and every year you go into hoping that's the case. I've been fortunate to be at the highest level sometimes but sometimes you go through tough times, too. I know that with the diligence [we have] that we're going to put into it together, what I'm going to give to this every single day, and then the excitement of it all here and with new changes and everything else, we're going to continue to grow together."

Wilson, 35, was selected in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft. In his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times, was named Second Team All-Pro in 2019 and led the team to a Super Bowl win during the 2013 season.