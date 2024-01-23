Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Talks Future in NFL Amid Free Agency (Exclusive)

Kirk Cousins could be looking for another NFL team to play for in two months. The 35-year-old quarterback is currently under contract with the Minnesota Vikings until March when the 2024 league year begins. If the Vikings don't re-sign Cousins, he will be one of the top free agents on the market, and it is likely that multiple NFL teams will try to sign him. PopCulture.com spoke to Cousins about his future in the league, and he's looking forward to what happens next.

"I think it's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out," Cousins told PopCulture. "What's very interesting is the conversations don't start until March because there's so much that has to get figured out with the playoffs, the Super Bowl, the coaching, staffs all have to get reset, and then you kind of start to look at, where are we going? Where are we drafting, the combine? And that's kind of then when you start to see a clearer picture of how things are shaken up. So, we'll just have to get to March and see where it goes from there."

Cousins missed more than half of the 2023 season due to an Achilles injury. He has been with the Vikings since 2018 and has made the Pro Bowl three times in his six seasons. Cousins has led the Vikings to the playoffs twice, winning one of those playoff games. One of the playoff appearances came last season when the Vikings won the NFC North and finished with a 13-4 record. However, the team lost to the New York Giants in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

"I do think the pieces are there," Cousins said about the Vikings. "I think that there's some good continuity and certainly feel like you have the horses, if you will, to make a serious run." Cousins is not sure what's going to happen once March arrives, but the focus for him now is to get healthy and be ready for offseason workouts.

"Everything's trending in the right direction," Cousins revealed. "I do think that off-season workouts will time up well for me to be able to get back out on the field and be a part of team drills, which is exciting to think about. It doesn't feel like that long ago that I was walking off the field or hopping off the field and knew my season was over. So, everything's trending in the right direction and I'm excited to see how it all unfolds in the next few months."