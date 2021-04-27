'Rowdy' Roddy Piper: What to Know About the WWE Star's Family
"Rowdy" Roddy Piper is one of the most famous Superstars in WWE history, which is a big reason why he is featured in an A&E Biography documentary. Piper, whose real name was Roderick Toombs, died in 2015 at the age of 61 and talked about how having a family is one of the greatest things he has ever done.
"It takes a man to be a father," Piper said via meaww.com. "I would’ve been dead a long time ago without my family. My kids turned the monster back and into a dad. All the accolades are nice. But I just want to be a good dad.” Piper married Kitty Jo Dittrich in 1982 and had four children together. Before his death, Piper revealed he had Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was diagnosed in November 2006 and finished radiation therapy in January 2007.
Piper is known for his time in WWE in the 1980s and WCW in the 1990s. During his time in WWE, Piper won the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship with Ric Flair. In WCW, Piper won the United States Championship three times. In 2005, Piper was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He has also starred in a number of films such as Pro Wrestlers vs Zombies and The Bet. Here's a look at what to know about Piper's children.
Ariel Teal Toombs
Ariel Teal Toombs, 35, followed in the father's footsteps as she is a pro wrestler. She made her debut for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019 under the name Teal Piper. She then signed a contract with Women of Wrestling (WOW).
Colton Baird Toombs
Colton Baird Toombs is the only son of Piper and is part of the MMA World. He recently talked about the challenge of following in his father's footsteps. "Hmmm... Probably, for me, my whole life I've had to live up to his expectations," Colton said. "Everybody always thinks it's easier when you're a celebrity's son, or Roddy Piper's son. They say it's easier to get in the wrestling world because I'm his son. No, not true... You're held to a higher standard. You have bigger shoes to fill.
Falon Danika Toombs
Falon Danika Toombs is 26 years old and is not part of the pro wrestling world. Not too much information is revealed on Falon other than she is married and has two children.
Anastacia Shea Toombs
Like Falon, Anastacia Shea Toombs doesn't have too much information publicly. She was born in 1983 and is the oldest of the Piper Children.
Finished the Book
Ariel teamed up with Colton to finish their father's biography Rowdy: The Piper Story. "He was a very unique person, obviously," Ariel said to ESPN in 2016. "But Roderick George Toombs' story, to me, is more interesting than 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper."
Ariel's Acting Credits
Like her father, Ariel has made her way to Hollywood. She is an actress and songwriter who has been featured on Hell's Belles (2012), CSI: NY' (2004) and Shut Up and Shoot! (2006).
Piper on His Son
In an interview with TMZ, Piper talked about how much he loves his son Colton. "He's a natural," Piper said. "Now comes the question of what Colt decides to do with it. I'm trying to mostly stay away from it. His name is Colt Toombs. He is undefeated as an MMA fighter as an amateur, and he always fights under his real name, Toombs. He's making his own headway, on his own terms, with his own name. And I'm extremely proud of him."