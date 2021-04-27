'Rowdy' Roddy Piper: What to Know About the WWE Star's Family

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper is one of the most famous Superstars in WWE history, which is a big reason why he is featured in an A&E Biography documentary. Piper, whose real name was Roderick Toombs, died in 2015 at the age of 61 and talked about how having a family is one of the greatest things he has ever done.

"It takes a man to be a father," Piper said via meaww.com. "I would’ve been dead a long time ago without my family. My kids turned the monster back and into a dad. All the accolades are nice. But I just want to be a good dad.” Piper married Kitty Jo Dittrich in 1982 and had four children together. Before his death, Piper revealed he had Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was diagnosed in November 2006 and finished radiation therapy in January 2007.

Piper is known for his time in WWE in the 1980s and WCW in the 1990s. During his time in WWE, Piper won the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship with Ric Flair. In WCW, Piper won the United States Championship three times. In 2005, Piper was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He has also starred in a number of films such as Pro Wrestlers vs Zombies and The Bet. Here's a look at what to know about Piper's children.