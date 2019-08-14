Roscoe Parrish Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend’s 10-Year-Old Daughter

Former NFL wide receiver Roscoe Parrish was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened to kill someone, per TMZ Sports. According to the arrest warrant, which was obtained by talk show host Andy Slater, Parrish’s alleged target was his ex-girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter. The police said that Parrish had left notes in several places about his intentions.

The former University of Miami standout was booked into Broward County Jail on felony charges of aggravated stalking-domestic violence and intimidation. Per the original report, the threats were written, which was confirmed by the arrest warrant. Aggravated stalking in the state of Florida is defined by, “a person who willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly follows, harasses, or cyberstalks another person and makes a credible threat to that person commits the offense of aggravated stalking.” Bond was reportedly set at $100,000 total for the two charges.

Parrish, 37, is a former 2nd round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. After a standout career with the Miami Hurricanes which included a Second-team All-ACC award, he spent eight years total in the National Football League playing for the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders and finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Roscoe totaled 301 receptions in the league with 11 total touchdowns.

Back in 2018, Parrish spoke with Kelly Baker, a contributing correspondent with the Buffalo Bills. The former wide receiver and punt returner gave an update on what he had been doing since his NFL retirement:

“I have my son, he’s entering his senior year [of high school]. I kind of help him out with football and everything, especially because he’s playing the same positions I played – wide receiver and punt returner. I have my two daughters, they’re 12 and eight years old. So, I’ve been more so a father because playing in the NFL…I kind of was away from them for a while. So, now I’m taking advantage of fatherhood,” Parrish said at the time.

Parrish also listed his favorite personal game performance:

“Yes, I have a couple. Actually, my favorite one I’d say is the Seattle Seahawks punt return that was the first game of the season [for 63 yards],” he shared. “I forgot what year that was. Then you have the Denver Broncos, that was another punt return at the beginning of the season as well [for 74 yards]. [I also liked the] Jacksonville Jaguars [punt return], which was my first career punt return [it was for 82 yards]. All of them were there in Orchard Park…My biggest games were in Orchard Park that I can remember.”

Inmate information regarding the two charges can be found here through the official website of the Sheriff’s Office, which include mugshot and that his current charge status shows bond out’s through Surety.