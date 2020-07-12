Rookie NASCAR Driver Wins Before Defending Champion Kyle Busch, and Fans Blame 2020

Rookie NASCAR driver Cole Custer secured the first victory of his Cup Series career on Sunday after a wild final lap at Kentucky Speedway. This finish created excitement among racing fans, as well as confusion. Many diehards and casual viewers alike realized that Custer secured a win before defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, one of the most successful drivers in stock car racing, and they responded with a flurry of tweets.

When the dust settled at the track, the discussions continued on social media. Twitter users proclaimed that 2020 is to blame for Busch's lack of success, which fits with his comments during the race. The veteran driver blamed the frustrating year for his broken No. 18 Toyota Camry, and many fans agreed. Although they pushed the discussion even further and said that 2020 is the reason for Custer's win. They also blamed the year for the rookie winning a race before veterans Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.