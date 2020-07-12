Rookie NASCAR Driver Wins Before Defending Champion Kyle Busch, and Fans Blame 2020
Rookie NASCAR driver Cole Custer secured the first victory of his Cup Series career on Sunday after a wild final lap at Kentucky Speedway. This finish created excitement among racing fans, as well as confusion. Many diehards and casual viewers alike realized that Custer secured a win before defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, one of the most successful drivers in stock car racing, and they responded with a flurry of tweets.
When the dust settled at the track, the discussions continued on social media. Twitter users proclaimed that 2020 is to blame for Busch's lack of success, which fits with his comments during the race. The veteran driver blamed the frustrating year for his broken No. 18 Toyota Camry, and many fans agreed. Although they pushed the discussion even further and said that 2020 is the reason for Custer's win. They also blamed the year for the rookie winning a race before veterans Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.
When you realize Cole Custer won In 2020 before Kyle Busch, but then you remember it’s 2020: pic.twitter.com/9tAddoyy7K— Brett Russell (@BrettRuss2) July 12, 2020
The purple car for Kyle Busch is jinxed, I swear. No panic though. Everyone has a bad year.— AntiMitch and Trump (@atoolskynd) July 12, 2020
How to know 2020 is all sorts of crazy, a rookie got their first win of the season before Kyle Busch— theresa (@tcatherine12) July 12, 2020
Cole Custer won before Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, William Byron, and Eric Jones this year 😂😂😂— Dusty (@DWC_78) July 12, 2020
I definitely didn't have Cole Custer winning before Kyle Busch on my "weird stuff in 2020" bingo card.#NASCAR— Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) July 12, 2020
Cole Custer won before Kyle Busch. We know it isn’t the driver. This is embarrassing.— Stephen Groom (@Sgroom123) July 12, 2020
So anyways. Cole Custer won before Kyle Busch this year. pic.twitter.com/YYlHp7mAFk— Nikolai P. Culp (@NikolaiPCulp) July 12, 2020
Cole Custer has more wins than Kyle Busch this year 😬— Nathan Grant (@AgenttOrange78) July 12, 2020
Cole Custer just won before Kyle Busch this year. You love to see it— Heath (@heath_mcdaniel9) July 12, 2020
Cole Custer won a Cup Series race in 2020 before Kyle Busch.— Cameron Richardson (@therichreport) July 12, 2020
Cole Custer won a race before Kyle Busch this season....that’s 2020 for ya #NASCAR— Kyle Gamble (@Kyle_Gamble13) July 12, 2020
Cole Custer has more playoff points than Kyle Busch👀— Dylan Tanner (@dylanshr14) July 12, 2020
Who had “Cole Custer gets a win before Kyle Busch” in their NASCAR bingo?— Wildkat Photography (@wildkatphoto) July 12, 2020
Cole Custer has more wins in 2020 than Kyle Busch, the most 2020 thing lol— Clayton C-Bass (@claytonashcraft) July 12, 2020
Cole Custer won a Cup race in 2020 before Kyle Busch. What a strange year— Brandon Hauff (@bhauff_549) July 12, 2020
Cole Custer wins a race before Kyle Busch in 2020— Henry #ChecoHive (@fiery_W0lf) July 12, 2020