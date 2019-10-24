Triple H Says Ronda Rousey Will Return to WWE

Ronda Rousey hasn’t appeared at a WWE event or been on WWE television since Wrestlemania 35 which took place back in April. But is the former UFC star on her way back to WWE? Triple H, who now a part-time wrestler in the WWE and currently the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE, was asked by TMZ if Rousey would come back. He said that she will be back, but she’s busy with other projects now.

“Ronda’s doing phenomenal. She’s got the bug for this big time. She’ll be back at some point. She’s just getting a lot done, man,” he said.

Currently, Rousey on two television shows – Total Divas and 9-1-1. The WWE approached Rousey to do Total Divas back in October 2018, and she is part of the main cast.

“It’s a smart move in that it ups the profile of the show, but they’d probably also have to change aspects of the show,” said WWE reporter Dave Meltzer of the possible casting shake-up. “Some of the aspects like the scripted issues could say, but a lot of the show is still about setting up gratuitous bikini shots to promote the next episode during the regular shows, and while Rousey has done her swimsuit modeling in Sports Illustrated, that feels like the wrong fit with the character she portrays on the other shows.”

“Then again, they had Lana as Russian on the regular shows and not Russian on Total Divas so in a sense they are seen as separate worlds,” the Wrestling Observer Newsletter journalist later added.

As for 9-1-1, Rousey has been a recurring character. She broke her finger while filming the show and it was so bad that it was nearly severed. Rousey had to get stitches and she showed the stitches being taken out.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting [9-1-1],” Rousey wrote on Instagram. “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.”

Rousey made her WWE debut at Wrestlemania 34 in 2018 and she took off from there. In August of that year, Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. She lost the title at Wrestlemania 35 this year to Becky Lynch.