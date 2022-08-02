Ronda Rousey Suspended From WWE

Ronda Rousey is in some trouble with WWE, at least when it comes to her storyline. WWE recently announced that the former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion has been suspended from the company. She has also been fined an undisclosed amount, and this comes after she attacked referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam. Rousey lost to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam and was complaining that Morgan tapped out before being pinned. WWE said that Rousey will not appear on WWE SmackDown this week.

The question is how long will Rousey be off WWE TV? Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said that Rousey will appear at Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3. "She's booked on the Cardiff show," Meltzer said, per Wrestling Inc. "So she's going to be unsuspended at least before [that]. I don't know how long, but it's not going to be a month, to put it that way, because she's got to be back for the PPV show."

Rousey was battling Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The former UFC star won the title at WrestleMania Backlash in May but lost the title to Morgan at Money in the Bank in July. Rousey returned to WWE in January after being away for nearly three years. And when she spoke to Daniel Cormier on The DC Check-In about the fan's reaction to her return, Rousey said she was surprised.

"I was expecting that! I came out with my guard up, and I think I didn't get to enjoy that moment, because...that's what I got on the way out," Rousey said, per Cageside Seats. "I blocked them out and I didn't let them in. And I just went in and did my job and got out, and I think I kind of missed out on really enjoying that moment because I was expecting the worst in people. And that's how the WWE Universe gets you."

Rousey also said she was supposed to return as a heel but received a positive reaction when she appeared at the Royal Rumble. "Vince [McMahon] was like, well they popped for her real big, so she's babyface now," she said. "So I recorded a heel interview afterwards, and everyone was like, what the hell? The next Monday I'm like, okay I'm coming in as a heel, and they're like, no...you need to smile. You need to stop being a b—."