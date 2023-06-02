Ronda Rousey Calls out Major Problem With WWE

Ronda Rousey has one big problem with WWE. On Monday, the former Raw and SmackDown women's champion teamed up with Shayna Baszler to win the Women's Tag Team Champions in a fatal four-way match on WWE Raw. And after the match, Rousey spoke to the New York Post about the lack of competition in the women's tag team division.

"Well, the lack of competition is really the problem," Rousey said. "I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both SmackDown and Raw. But with how dismally shallow the women's division is right now, there's not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that's the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division."

The previous champions were Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodríguez, but the team had to vacate the titles after Morgan suffered an injury that could keep her out of action for a couple of months. In the fatal four-way match, Rousey and Baszler faced, Rodríguez and Shotzi, Bayley and Io Sky and Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Bayley and Io Sky are part of the group Damage CTRL, and the other two teams were recently put together, making the tag team division a work in progress.

One of the things that have hurt WWE is the women who have left the company. Sasha Banks (now goes by Mercedes Moné) and Naomi were the Women's Tag Team Champions last year before walking out of the company during a taping of WWE Raw in May 2022. A big reason why Banks and Naomi left is creative issues.

"It was like the entire women's division just got stripped clean," Rousey said, referring to the time between her leaving WWE in 2019 and returning last year. "And now we're the women that are the women that are left trying to piece together, you know, stories and a division, a tag division with around 10 women or even less on each roster. I mean, we're trying the best that we can to make chicken s–t into chicken salad, and we made some amazing chicken salad (Monday night)."