Roger Federer, 20-Time Grand Slam Champion, Announces Retirement From Tennis

Roger Federer is calling it a career. On Thursday, the tennis legend announced his retirement from the sport on his social media channels. In his career, Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles and finished No. 1 in the rankings in five seasons. In the retirement announcement, Federer explained why he is leaving the game at 41 years old.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer said, per ESPN. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career." Federer added that he will continue to play tennis "but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour." The last tournament Federer competed in was Wimbledon in 2021 where he reached the quarterfinals. In August of that year, Federer announced that he had undergone knee surgery.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me," Federer said. "But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible." Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles are the third most all-time behind Novak Djokovic (21) and Rafael Nadal (22). Of the 20 titles, Federer won eight at Wimbledon, which is the most all-time.

"Roger, Where do we begin? It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word," Wimbledon said in a statement. "We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many." Federer won a total of 103 ATP singles titles, the second most of all time. He also won a gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics and a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics.