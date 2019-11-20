Watch Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams Perform with Lakers Dancers

Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams tried something very different from their profession on Tuesday night and looked sharp doing it. The star athletes were at the Los Angeles Lakers game and performed with the Laker Girls during their halftime performance. It looked like they put in a lot of work into the performance as they were able to hang with the professional dancers. Along with the former New England Patriots tight end and tennis superstar, talk show host James Corden also danced with the Laker Girls.

Venus WIlliams, James Corden and Gronk all performed during halftime at Staples 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/oX0BEJ1aVm — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2019

Gronk was out here dancing with the Lakers’ cheerleaders at half 😂 pic.twitter.com/NzkHgAs2t6 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) November 20, 2019

NBA fans had a lot to say about Gronk and Williams dancing at the Lakers game. One fan wrote, “Get that man back in a [Patriots] jersey, as another added, “They are a tired act. This is stupid.”

Another fan wrote, “I wanna live in this video.”

It seems like fans were into Gronk’s performance with one fan writing, “The only thing this could make this better was if James and Gronk has the same uniforms as the cheerleaders! Love it!”

Another fan loved the entire performance by saying, Not to be dramatic but this is one of the best things I’ve seen in a LONG time.”

Gronkowski is clearly enjoying the retired life. There have been rumors about Gronk coming back to the NFL this year, but he made it clear that’s not going to happen. However, he opened the door making the comeback down the road when he recently talked to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,’” Gronkowski said. “I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man.”

Gronkowski will be at the Super Bowl this year, but he will be hosting a party called GRONK BEACH. The event will be held in Miami Beach and it will be a combination of a party and music festival.

“I may not be playing the game this year, but I will still be going to Miami and I’m going to be debuting my very own music festival and its Gronk Beach,” Gronkowski said per Fox News. “I mean, you can’t ask for any other situation that better than that. Bring some wildness, some fun, to bring a music festival to Miami and not just on top of Miami, at the Super Bowl. It’s really never been done like that before.”

As for Williams, she will go down as one of the best female tennis players of all-time. She has won 10 grand slam titles including five Wimbledon championships.