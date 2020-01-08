Rob Gronkowski, Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union Launch Amazon Storefronts to Share Favorite Fitness Products

With it being the star of another new year, there are plenty of people who are looking to get fit as part of their new year’s resolution. And for those who are having trouble finding what they need to get in shape, they can turn to three celebrities who know a thing or two about fitness – Rob Gronkowski, Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union. All three have recently teamed up with Amazon to launch their own storefronts which include the equipment, supplements and food each celebrity recommends. For Gronk, his storefront includes adjustable dumbbells, workout ropes and wireless headphones.

“If you know what I am passionate about and what has made me it’s fitness, which means I need the right products to keep up with my routines,” Gronk said on his storefront.

As for Williams, her items include workout bikes, a medicine ball, a digital scale and a variety pack of Gatorade. One her storefront she said: “Fitness to me, is about how you feel, that’s why I make it a lifestyle. It’s important to stay active and also put the right nutrients in your body. After a workout, I feel amazing and making this a lifestyle keeps me feeling that way.”

One of the other things Williams included on her storefront his Miami Dolphins gear as she is a minority owner of the team. She said: “My favorite sports team is, of course, the Miami Dolphins, my home team. Venus and I have been part owners of the franchise for over 10 years now.

In Union’s storefront, she includes workout gear such as the Nordic Track Fusion, a medicine ball, wireless headphones and yoga mat. She also included makeup gear that’s sweatproof and books to exercise the mind.

“I live a busy lifestyle between my family and work but I always make time for a workout,” she said on her storefront.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL last year after playing for nine seasons for the New England Patriots. In his nine seasons, Gronk helped the team win three Super Bowls and he was recently named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team. Williams is one of the greatest tennis players to ever play the game. She has won 23 major titles which is the most by a man or woman in the Open Era. Union is a well-known TV and film actress who is also married to former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade. She currently stars in the show L.A’s Finest with Jessica Alba.