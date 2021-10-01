Rob Gronkowski Could Miss Patriots Homecoming Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New England Patriots on Sunday night, and everyone is talking about Tom Brady returning to his former team for the first time since signing with the Buccaneers. However, it’s also a homecoming for Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, who spent nine seasons with the Patriots. This issue is Gronkowski could miss the game on Sunday as he’s dealing with injured ribs. In the Buccaneers final injury report before the game, Gronkowski was listed as doubtful, which means there’s only a 25% chance he will play.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Gronkowski would be a game-time decision. The injury report says he didn’t practice all week, but the Buccaneers could have him out on Gilette Stadium on Sunday night before they have their turn in their inactive list. Gronkowski joined the Buccaneers in April 2020 after retiring from the NFL following the 2018 season. In an interview with ESPN, Gronkowski revealed what he misses most about playing in New England.

“Going to the Celtics games,” Gronkowski said. “They would hook us up, front row. Just to go check out an NBA game, being right there on the court, was always really cool.” Gronkowski also talked about other aspects of New England and revealed which season is the best.

“I’d go with summertime. It’s beautiful there,” Gronkowski revealed. “Everything is popping. In the other seasons, everyone is kind of bundled up because it’s colder, but once summer hits, it’s just mayhem. A free-for-all. A great atmosphere overall, with so many places to go to in New England — from the city of Boston to the Cape, to Newport, to Rhode Island and all the beaches there, and all the way up to New Hampshire.”

The Patriots selected Gronkowski in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to become one of the best tight ends in NFL history, being named to the Pro Bowl, five times and the All-Pro First Team four times. He helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls in his eight seasons and then won another title with the Buccaneers last year. Gronkowski is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.