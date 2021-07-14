Richard Sherman's Arrest for Domestic Violence Has Social Media Stunned
NFL fans were very surprised to hear Richard Sherman was arrested in Seattle Wednesday morning for burglary domestic violence. He was booked at the King County Correctional Facility and was denied bail. Sherman is currently a free agent but is a vice president of the NFL Player's Association executive committee.
"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."
A spokesman for the Redmond (Washington) Police Department told ESPN a 911 call from the residence was received at 2 a.m. PT. The person who called 911 said an adult male family member who did not live in the residence was attempting to force his way into the home. When police arrived, Sherman was outside the home. He began to fight with police but was apprehended with the help of a K9 unit. Before being taken to jail, Sherman was sent to the hospital. Here's a look at social media reacting to Sherman's arrest.
Sherman is also being investigated by state police in connection to a hit and run and damage to state Department of Transportation property, a spokesman told ESPN.
The investigation is ongoing, and he has not yet been charged related to the car incident.https://t.co/S9QFaQCnnI— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 14, 2021
One person wrote: Wtf was he stealing? He has millions of dollars.. he couldn't afford the stuff he stole? I guess I just don't get it.."
Would really like to hear some context on the Richard Sherman situation because this seems pretty out of character for him.— Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) July 14, 2021
A social media user replied: "That was my first reaction too (I live in Seattle, and have never heard a bad word about him). But the private nature of domestic violence can make it *seem* out of character for a lot of men with shiny public images."
Richard Sherman booked and charged, per King County public records. https://t.co/AwbZFM5wIT— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2021
"This is strange, super good guy and a Stanford alum I believe," one fan wrote. "There's gotta be something wild to this story especially if it was "domestic"
Me when I clicked on Richard Sherman trending thinking he signed somewhere pic.twitter.com/10tfRbpNi5— All Sports Culture (@ASCSportsMedia) July 14, 2021
Another person wrote: So Richard Sherman crashed his car, pulled off the highway, abandoned his car, walked on foot to a relatives home, attempted to break in, flight with the police and was taken down by a K9? That's a helluva night right there."
Richard Sherman’s new team this year: pic.twitter.com/Og02XYgPv9— Carlton Banks’ Burner Account (@banksburner25) July 14, 2021
One person predicted Sherman, "most likely had a fight with his girlfriend forced his way into her home during the fight and refuse to leave forcing is where they get the violence burglary is entering the home without consent and domestic is because it was in the middle of a domestic fight."
I don't know what happened with Richard Sherman and neither does anyone else on here but have we learned nothing about immediately and blindly trusting police reports?
It's okay to just wait and see— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) July 14, 2021
"Agreed," a fan replied. "I am, however, extra confused because neither of the charges mentioned agree with the descriptions given of the situation. So, let's just wait and see what comes out once more information is released."
Oh Richard Sherman is trending, he must’ve got sign- pic.twitter.com/TuJURY905X— Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) July 14, 2021
Sherman is still a free agent and would like to play another two seasons before calling it a career. More information about his arrest will come to light soon, and when that happens Sherman will know if teams are interested in him as the 2021 season begins in two months.