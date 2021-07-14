Richard Sherman's Arrest for Domestic Violence Has Social Media Stunned

NFL fans were very surprised to hear Richard Sherman was arrested in Seattle Wednesday morning for burglary domestic violence. He was booked at the King County Correctional Facility and was denied bail. Sherman is currently a free agent but is a vice president of the NFL Player's Association executive committee.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

A spokesman for the Redmond (Washington) Police Department told ESPN a 911 call from the residence was received at 2 a.m. PT. The person who called 911 said an adult male family member who did not live in the residence was attempting to force his way into the home. When police arrived, Sherman was outside the home. He began to fight with police but was apprehended with the help of a K9 unit. Before being taken to jail, Sherman was sent to the hospital. Here's a look at social media reacting to Sherman's arrest.