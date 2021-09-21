Ric Flair’s CarShield Commercial Airs During ‘WWE Raw’ Despite Sexual Assault Allegations

Ric Flair is taking heat for his antics on the “Plane Ride From Hell,” which was documented in the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Flair allegedly exposed himself to a flight attendant, leading to many people on social media canceling the WWE Hall of Famer. CarShield decided to pause its commercial campaign with Flair, but fans saw the commercial airing on WWE Raw.

But that leads to the question of why the commercial was still seen despite it being pulled off TV. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, it takes a bit of time for advertisements to go away because of how they are set up. “They still had the commercial tonight on RAW,” Meltzer said, per Ringside News. They pulled it, but you can’t pull it immediately. You know it takes a couple of days. I saw it over the weekend a couple of times, and I saw it during RAW.”

On Monday, Flair took to social media to speak on the allegations. He talked about how his life was documented on a 30 for 30 special four years ago. Flair also mentioned that Rory Kampf said that incident with and the flight attendant never happened. “I allowed my personal life and the lives of my wife and children to be turned upside down for one reason: Whether it’s good or bad, even the really bad, the truth has to matter. Even in wrestling,” Flair said, per Wrestling Inc.

“My issues have been well documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much (which nearly killed me 5 years ago) has been told time and time and time again. The reason Rory (or anyone else for that matter) never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened.”

The incident took place in May 2002. Two flight attendants accused Flair of sexual assault, and WWE settle the case out of court. But that was just one of the many reported ordeals that took place on the plane ride from London to the United States. Brock Lesnar and the late Curt Henning got into a wrestling match, leading the two bashing the latch door. Additionally, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman cut off Michael Hayes’ ponytail after he punched a sleeping John Bradshaw Layfield.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.