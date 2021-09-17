Social Media Goes After Ric Flair After Alleged Sexual Assault Incident Resurfaces in ‘Dark Side of the Ring’

Ric Flair is taking heat for an incident that happened in 2002. In the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring, Flair is talked about for his role in the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell.” The episode goes into detail about how Flair allegedly exposed himself to a flight attendant. In 2004, the WWE Hall of Famer was sued by two flight attendants, Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle.

‘I was in the galley,” Doyle said on Dark Side of the Ring, per Wrestling Inc. “Ric Flair was naked in a cape only, and then he decided to come back to the galley to get a coke and then he wouldn’t leave the galley. He had me up against the back door, and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t get away from him… I couldn’t… I couldn’t move. He was spinning around his penis and he wanted me to touch it. He took my hand and put it on him.” Flair has denied allegations in the past, and a settlement was reached between the plaintiffs in WWE. Some fans knew about the incident, but with it being nearly 20 years, social media decided to go after Flair.

Canceled

Ric Flair is not being "canceled" for the sake of being "canceled." He is being called out for something terrible he did and rightfully so.



Some people already knew this story. Some did not. It's not about "cancel culture." It's about reminding people of how bad it actually was. — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) September 17, 2021

One fan wrote: “Thing is, this incident has been documented elsewhere for nearly 20 years but nobody has called for him to be cancelled or boycotted? Only now after it goes out on a popular documentary people are saying it’s wrong and he should be cancelled. But said nothing before??”

Last Stand

Wrestling fans to Ric Flair after watching dark side of the ring pic.twitter.com/TRIntu3pj4 — 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑  (@AdamGoldberg28) September 17, 2021

Another fan wrote: “WWE picked a good time to release Ric Flair. I know he requested his release, but they granted it and probably did the right thing. I hope this doesn’t cause a divide somehow between WWE and Charlotte tho now.”

‘Made Man’

A social media user wrote: “This is a larger societal problem that manifests in many professions and subcultures. Politicians, athletes, celebrities gain a certain status and it makes them immune to the consequences of sexual impropriety. We’re just now waking up to how toxic that tolerance has been.”

Lacey Evans

People seem to forget that WWE were literally booking Ric Flair as a horny teenager in 2021 and doing the whole "That's Ric for you".



The industry at large has been accomodating to him and his reputation for years, it's indulged and engorged said reputation to make $$$ pic.twitter.com/Aed0yX42rT — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) September 17, 2021

One fan looked back at him being booked with Lacey Evans earlier in the year. A person replied: “I mean I was a huge Ric fan. Grew up hating the heel Ric. Got into the biz and got to meet him and chat with him on a personal level. Most stories is him entertaining consenting adults. The whole corner a flight attendant and harass her thing was very Tommy Dreamer.”

No AEW

Chances of Ric Flair now joining #AEW after last nights episode of Dark Side Of The Ring?



I can’t imagine Tony Khan allows him on TV seeing the backlash the community seems to have towards him now, right?



I don’t care one way or another…I am just thinking out loud — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) September 17, 2021

One fan replied: “Personally I’m sick to death of cancel culture, so this happened under the WWF banner many years ago we all heard the story we all just went on with our lives, now all these years later you want to cancel a 70 plus man who has gave wrestling everything he had to give…”

‘Disgusted’

Disgusted by Ric Flair’s actions.



Disappointed by Tommy Dreamer’s words.



Astounded by the bravery & strength of Heidi the flight attendant. The courage it must have taken to come forward, go through an entire production and recount this traumatic event. #DarkSideoftheRing — Jake (@JakeIsntJacob) September 17, 2021

“Yeah that was major courage” one person tweeted. “Coming forward on a program that you know will be viewed by so many people. For her to do that was very brave. Hopefully that helps bring about more change”.

Lesson Learned

So what I learned from this episode of the Dark Side of the Ring is Brock Lesnar sexually harassed Terri Runnels and Ric Flair and Scott Hall sexually assaulted the same flight attendant all while Vince McMahon just sat there. Disgusting. — Lyle (@WalkWithLyle) September 17, 2021

And this fan said: “Vince didn’t just sit there. He was drunk off his a— then got into a fight with Kurt angle in where the undertaker choked out Angle thinking he just started beating Vince’s ass for no reason.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.