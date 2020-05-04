Rey Mysterio Could be Leaving WWE Soon

✖

Rey Mysterio could be on his way out of WWE later this year. According to Fightful, Mysterio's contract expires in October. He has an out clause in his deal at the 18-month mark after signing with the company back in 2018. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is reporting WWE has started talks with Mysterio for a new deal. This will depend on how his body holds up the next few months, but with him being 45 years old, it's also possible he could retire altogether.

Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 after leaving in 2015. Last year, Mysterio got a chance to work with his son Dominick as he was involved in a storyline with Bock Lesnar. That started when Mysterio took on Seth Rollins in a match for the Universal Championship. Mysterio has won the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship twice but winning the Universal Championship would be huge for him.

"It's a game-changer," Mysterio said in an interview with Newsweek last year. To add another title — and not just another title, but this is this Universal title — to add it to my stats is unbelievable. The fact that I had every desire to be the number one guy this past Monday during the Fatal Five-Way but then when it all happened everything just started coming into play and you start to set into realization that happened. It took me a couple of days after winning to absorb that "man in just a couple of days I have a Universal title shot." A couple of weeks ago I was looking at retirement and now everything has done a 360."

Mysterio also talked about his retirement storyline. Domnick was also involved as he convinced Mysterio to not leave yet because he was wanted together in one match. "The fact that I recall seeing my son with Eddie Guerrero in 2004 when my son was seven years old," Mysterio added. This was almost 15 years ago. To be able to share the ring with him back then and going through a storyline that had never been seen before and was big for its time. Fast-forward 15 years later and I had no idea my son wanted to be a part of this business. So when he tells me at the age of 19 that he wants to train to see if he can make it in this business without me forcing or pushing him into it, it all came out organically. And to have him convince me to not retire because I gave him my word that one day we were going to step into the ring together is the perfect story for me."