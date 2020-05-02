Rey Mysterio Fans Feared He Died When They Saw His Name Trending, But Here's What Really Happened

Saturday morning, wrestling fans were startled by the site of Rey Mysterio's name on Twitter. He was listed among the top trending topics, which immediately caused mild panic. The fans were worried that something terrible had happened to the longtime star.

When a prominent figure is trending on Twitter, there are generally very few reasons why. A scandalous activity is one example of why a person could be trending while disease is another. However, most fans immediately think about death. Seeing a name trending causes them to stop scrolling and immediately begin worrying about whether or not their favorite actor, athlete or personality is still among the living.

This was a prevalent thought when Mysterio began trending, but the fears were quickly erased. He was simply being discussed by wrestling fans who wanted to list the best professional wrestlers of all time. He was being frequently named, along with The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and other top entertainers.

Relieved to discover that Mysterio was still among the living, the fans came together to discuss his impact on professional wrestling. Although others simply wanted to voice their thanks that nothing had happened to him. Seeing Mysterio's name trending was nearly too much to handle.