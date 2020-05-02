Rey Mysterio Fans Feared He Died When They Saw His Name Trending, But Here's What Really Happened
Saturday morning, wrestling fans were startled by the site of Rey Mysterio's name on Twitter. He was listed among the top trending topics, which immediately caused mild panic. The fans were worried that something terrible had happened to the longtime star.
When a prominent figure is trending on Twitter, there are generally very few reasons why. A scandalous activity is one example of why a person could be trending while disease is another. However, most fans immediately think about death. Seeing a name trending causes them to stop scrolling and immediately begin worrying about whether or not their favorite actor, athlete or personality is still among the living.
This was a prevalent thought when Mysterio began trending, but the fears were quickly erased. He was simply being discussed by wrestling fans who wanted to list the best professional wrestlers of all time. He was being frequently named, along with The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and other top entertainers.
Relieved to discover that Mysterio was still among the living, the fans came together to discuss his impact on professional wrestling. Although others simply wanted to voice their thanks that nothing had happened to him. Seeing Mysterio's name trending was nearly too much to handle.
Good to see my masked brother Rey Mysterio alive and well, trending as one of the people's top five wrestlers of all time. pic.twitter.com/rNp8uYXysf— LIGMA | GoldenFate17 (@GoldenFate17) May 2, 2020
Rey Mysterio is trending and I got nervous lmaoo whew.— ✨ (@OdalisAthena) May 2, 2020
Look.. we can’t have some stand alone trend of a single person. I thought Rey Mysterio died guys. 2020 has been a bitch and y’all need to chill. #ReyMysterio— Tonii S. ⃒⃘ (@Axxpebble) May 2, 2020
Me seeing everyone race to post the Denzel GIF cause Rey Mysterio is trending: pic.twitter.com/tMsoDYvDyK— Preston Perry (Ty Collins) (@LookThereItsTy) May 2, 2020
me checking why Rey Mysterio trending thinking he died pic.twitter.com/G8ut8US7DB— ItsBrazy🎨🤍🧾 (@BigBrazyFoe) May 2, 2020
Me when I saw Rey Mysterio trending but realizing he’s not dead. pic.twitter.com/xNH7xc8OdA— Jay-Jay🇧🇸 (@jayjay_mc97) May 2, 2020
Saw Rey Mysterio was trending and my heart skipped a damn beat— Alex Madoun (@alex_madoun) May 2, 2020
Can we trend why a celebrity is trending my god I see Rey Mysterio trending and thought he was either dead or got rona. STOP THIS pic.twitter.com/USEboO8ZX6— Rob (@usualnessmain) May 2, 2020
Saw Rey mysterio trending and wasn’t ready for what I was about to hear— Chuck ® (@chuckdiorr_) May 2, 2020
WTF REY MYSTERIO TRENDING— KHAZ. (@khazuhhh) May 2, 2020
Rey Mysterio was trending and Im here looking this thinking he died pic.twitter.com/PUSslpUDOa— 𝕯𝖆𝖉𝖉𝖞 𝔏𝔲𝔠𝔦𝔣𝔢𝔯 (@SlimTony65) May 2, 2020
Rey Mysterio was one of my favorites growing up. Glad to see he's trending. pic.twitter.com/9Gge7TeGJn— Shabuya (@ShabuyaNick) May 2, 2020
It's funny because he's came back and is still wrestling in WWE today— Fightgameross (@Fightgameross) May 2, 2020
He's literally going to be in the MITB a week from this sunday
Why would he be dead??? 😂
Glad he’s alive— NickSarfaty (@NickSarfaty500) May 2, 2020