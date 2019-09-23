Rex Ryan Says Antonio Brown Is ‘Done’ Playing in NFL

Antonio Brown is now a free agent after being released by the New England Patriots on Friday. And while there’s a chance he could sign with a new team soon, it’s also likely he will never play in the NFL again. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan appeared on ESPN’s Get Up and said he believes Brown has seen his last days on an NFL field, with his unchanging behavior being the main factor.

“He’s worn out his welcome,” Ryan said. “I used to tell my players all the time some of the best athletes in the world are walking the street and nobody gives a heck about them. Why? Because somewhere along the line they got derailed.

“I would love to see this guy do a 180. I would love to see that because I love watching the kid play. But do we really believe that’s going to happen? Hell no I don’t. So I think he’s done.”

Once Brown was cut by the Patriots, he immediately went on a social media rant that included going off on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, highlighting both men’s past off-the-field issues. He also went after Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the allegations that he was soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Florida.

Ryan’s comments about Brown should not be a big surprise considering Brown announced on Twitter that he’s no longer playing in the league.

“Will not be playing in the [NFL] anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the [NFLPA] hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up!” Brown said in a recent Tweet.

Since signing with the Patriots at the start of the year, Brown has been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit by one woman and he has been accused of sexual misconduct by another woman. The NFL is doing its investigation on both situations.

“Antonio Brown was released today by the New England Patriots and is currently an unrestricted free agent,” the NFL said in a statement on Friday. “Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are the subject of pending litigation. We have as yet made no findings regarding these issues. The investigation is ongoing and will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously.

“As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner’s exempt list is not appropriate. If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies.”