Renee Paquette’s Private Instagram With Personal Photos Hacked

Renee Paquette recently announced that her private Instagram account has been hacked. The pro wrestling personality went to Twitter to share the news and said the person who hacked her account is a “complete and utter loser” for stealing pictures of her baby. Paquette gave birth to her daughter Nora earlier this year.

“Coolcoolcool i had a PRIVATE IG account for friends and family to see my daughter and someone hacked into the account and now I can’t get back in,” Paquette wrote. “Good job stealing pictures of a baby you compete and utter loser.” Paquette has a public Instagram page that has close to 3 million followers. She posts photos of Nora, but her face is never revealed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paquette, who is the host of a sports podcast called Oral Sessions, is married to All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley. He was set to appear on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, but it was announced he has entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program. After the announcement was made, Paquette sent a message to her fans.

“Thanks for this outpouring of support,” Paquette wrote. “Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more.” Both Paquette and Moxley spent time in WWE, which is how they met. Paquette, who went by Rene Young in WWE, was with the company from 2012 to 2020. She was a commentator, presenter and interviewer. She was also a cast member of the reality series Total Divas.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Paquette talked about a time Vince McMahon yelled at her. She said she was doing work for SmackDown, and McMahon was upset with how she introduced a video package featuring boxing superstar Tyson Fury. “I was throwing to a package, blah blah blah, something, something The Gypsy King Tyson Fury, throw to the package,” Paquette said, per Inside the Ropes. “And he [Vince] is in my ear and he goes ‘You f—ing ruined it!’ Screaming at me, telling me that I have ruined this segment because I did not refer to Tyson Fury as the Lineal Champion. I referred to him as The Gypsy King. He’s screaming at me, and at this point, I am over it. I did the commentary thing, I’m just a little bit hardened to the circumstances.”