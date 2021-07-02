Reggie Bush Issues Statement on His Forfeited Heisman Trophy After NIL Ruling

✖

Reggie Bush has a request after the NCAA allowed college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL). Bush, who was a standout running back for the University of Southern California (USC) believes the Heisman Trophy he won in 2005 should be returned and his college statistics should be reinstated. Bush forfeited the Heisman after a four-year extra benefits investigation revealed that he and his family members cash, travel expenses and a home in San Diego.

"It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy 'solely' due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated," Bush said in a statement. Bush also mentioned he has been in contact with Heisman officials to see if they can give him the award back and bring back his stats.

“Over the last few months, on multiple occasions, my team and I have reached out to both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and the return of my Heisman," Bush said. "We left multiple messages for Michael Comerford, the President of the Heisman Trust, but instead received a call from Rob Whalen, the Executive Director, who stated that Mr. Comerford would not be calling us back and that, in any event, they could not help us.”

Sanctions from the investigation were handed down in 2010, and Bush had to disassociate from the school for 10 years. USC was hit with a two-year postseason ban and had to vacate 14 wins, including the 2004 BCS National Championship, and 30 scholarships. Bush's disassociation ended in June 2020.

"Throughout this process, one of the consistent themes that emerged from my discussions was how much Reggie Bush means to our former players, USC alumni, and fans everywhere, USC athletic director Mike Bohn said last year. "I've enjoyed getting to know Reggie and so many of his teammates, and I'm pleased his disassociation has ended so that we can welcome him back to our family. I'm confident that Reggie will use his incredible platform and influential voice to support and empower all of our student-athletes." Bush, 36, won the Heisman after rushing for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the New Orleans Saints in 2006 and helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2009.