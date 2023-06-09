Reggie Bush Expected to Leave Fox Sports, Pro Bowl Running Back Eyed as Replacement

Reggie Bush could become a free agent in the sports media world very soon. According to the New York Post, the former New Orleans Saints running back is expected to be out at Fox Sports over a contract dispute. It's been reported that Bush and Fox have been arguing over money for the past year. The network is already looking at candidates to replace Bush, including ESPN's Robert Griffin III and Desmond Howard but never made a final offer. The New York Post says Fox Sports is eyeing former Saints running back Mark Ingram II. Ingram has played in the league for 12 seasons and has made the Pro Bowl three times. Fox Sports reportedly spoke previously with Ingram about leaving the NFL, but he decided to continue playing.

Last year, Bush and Fox agreed to a one-year contract and remained on the college football pregame show Big Noon Kickoff. Negotiations have broken off, but the New York Post says there's an outside chance that Bush, 38, could return to Fox Sports for another year. Big Noon Kickoff is hosted by Rob Stone with Urban Meyer Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart. The show airs every Saturday at 10 a.m. ET during the fall and goes up against ESPN's College GameDay. Bush joined Fox Sports as a college football studio analyst prior to the 2019 season. He also spent time contributing to shows that air on FS1.

Bush, 38, became a household name while playing at USC from 2003-2005. In his three seasons with the Trojans, Bush won multiple awards including the Heisman Trophy in 2005 and led the team to national championships in 2003 and 2004. However, Bush's Heisman Trophy and USC's BCS national title in 2004 were vacated due to allegations of Bush receiving improper benefits.

In 2006, Bush was selected No. 2 overall by the Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft and was with the team for five seasons. He was selected to the All-Pro Team in 2008 and helped the Saints win a Super Bowl during the 2009 season. Bush also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills and finished his career with 5,490 yards, 3,598 receiving yards and 58 total touchdowns.