Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins Misses Final Play of Game to Take Selfie With Fans

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was able to earn his first victory as an NFL starter on Sunday, but he did something that did not please the coaching staff at the end of the game. On the final play in a 19-16 win over the Detroit Lions, backup quarterback Case Keenum had to step in at quarterback because Haskins missed the play to take a selfie with fans. Interim head coach Bill Callahan told reporters, they were looking for Haskins but couldn’t find him, which led to them going with Keenum to finish the game.

“We were looking for (Haskins). We were looking for him, too,” Callahan told reporters while laughing per USA Today. “I think he thought the game was over. I think he thought it was over. So yeah, I’ll have to find out a little bit more.”

Callahan also said, “No, I don’t laugh at it. I’m happy we won. We’ll address that.”

Haskins was asked about the incident after the game and he said, “I was so hype, I think I broke a water bottle. “I look up and we’re in victory (formation). I thought the game was over with already. But I’ll get it next time.”

The incident sparked some interesting conversations on Twitter. Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theisman was not happy with Haskins as he wrote, How do [you] miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies. That’s unprofessional & wrong.”

A lot of fans responded to Theisman’s statement. One fan wrote, “You once raised your arms in celebration, while holding the ball, in a game the #Redskins were winning 9-3. You were in your own end zone and could have fumbled the game away A safety was given up and the game ended 9-5. That was not professional but I’m sure you learned from it.”

One fan had Haskins’ back by writing, “Redskins tickets were selling for $5. Maybe he recognizes the need to repair the relationship between the team and it’s fans?”

Former NFL player Brian Mitchell responded to Theisman’s comment, by writing, “The selfies were taken when the game was over. Learn the whole story before trying to throw shade!!”

Haskins completed 13 of his 29 passes for 156 yards and one interception in the win. He was drafted by the Redksins No. 15 overall back in April and has thrown two touchdowns and six interceptions in five games this year.