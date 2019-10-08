Former Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden Takes Final Photos With Fans Before Leaving Washington

Jay Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Washington Redskins. But before he left Washington, he made Redskins fans happy by taking photos with them. TMZ was able to obtain photos of Gruden boarding a plane to leave D.C. and head to his home in Orlando. He also took a selfie with a fan and it was reported that Gruden was nice to everyone that approached him.

“He was ready to leave and kept his head low. I talked to him for a few minutes and wished him good luck on his next job. He was at the bar with his wife. It looked like he was having a long day,” one witness said to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gruden was fired by the Redskins on Monday morning after the team getting off to a 0-5 start to the year. Assistant head coach and offensive line coach Bill Callahan will be the team’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Jay Gruden Poses for Last Sad Pic In D.C. After Firing https://t.co/1m00QPgK5l — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 8, 2019

“Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility. Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond,” the Redskins said in a statement.

Gruden may have been ready to get out of Washington probably because he may have seen the firing coming. Last week, Gruden responded to rumors of him being fired if the team did not perform well against the New England Patriots.

“I haven’t heard anything yet,” Gruden said per ESPN. “I’m sure the time could come if we don’t start winning here soon. I go about my business and as long as my key works, I come in here and work as hard as I can to get a win. It’s the way it is. It’s what you sign up for … You have to be a very mentally tough individual in pro football.”

Gruden was hired by the Redskins to be the head coach in 2014. During his time in Washington, Gruden posted only two winning seasons and he led the team to the playoffs once. Gruden is the younger brother of Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and his team is currently 3-2 on the year.