Ray Lewis III's Cause of Death Released

The cause of death for Ray Lewis III has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis died due to a combination of drugs in his system. The younger Lewis died of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication, and the death was ruled accidental.

Lewis III, 28, was found unresponsive at a home in Central Florida on June 14, according to the Casselberry Police Department report obtained by PEOPLE. Narcotics and alcohol were reportedly present at the scene, and several items were found, including an anti-anxiety pill, a used needle and a plastic bag near a beer can. Lewis III was transported to the Advent Hospital in Altamonte Springs where he was pronounced dead.

A funeral service was held on June 24. "Ray (Ray Ray) Lewis III's parents and family would like to express our dearest thanks to all of you for the love, support and kind deeds you've shown us during the loss of our loved one," the Lewis family wrote in the service's program. "Your kindness is deeply appreciated. It is our prayer that God surrounds you with grace, mercy and an overflow of blessings."

Lewis III attended Lake Mary Prep in Florida before playing college football for the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union University. "Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," Lewis III's brother Rahsaan Lewis said in an Instagram post, per 247Sports. "A true angel I pray your at peace now because [I know] how much you was [really] hurtin I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here," Rashaan Lewis wrote. "... I love you I love you I love you your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

The elder Lewis, 48, played his entire NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens (1996-2012). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 after being named Defensive Player of the Year twice, selected to the Pro Bowl 13 times, named to the All-Pro Team 10 times and helped the Ravens win two Super Bowls.