Ray Lewis Gives Emotional Speech During Son's Funeral

Ray Lewis sent an emotional message to his son less than two weeks after his death. The Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker spoke for several minutes at his son's funeral, which was held at the Calvary Orlando Church in Florida. While wearing all white, Lewis told his son, Ray Lewis III, "We will see you again." Lewis also reflected on watching his son play football over the years.

"The referees thought I was crazy running up and down the sideline," the elder Lewis said, per TMZ Sports. Ray Lewis III died on Jun. 14 of a suspected overdose, according to multiple reports. His brother, Rashaan Lewis, first shared the news about his sibling's death in an Instagram Story. Ray Lewis III was reportedly 28 years old at the time of his death. He played college football at the University of Miami for two seasons before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015. He finished his college football career at Virginia Union.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray your at peace now because [I know] how much you was [really] hurtin I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here," Rashaan Lewis wrote in his Instagram, per WTVR. "... I love you I love you I love you your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

Dallas Cowboy legend Michael Irvin attended the funeral and sent a message to Ray Lewis. NO FATHER should ever have to bury his son! My heart bleeds for my brother [Ray Lewis] and his family," Irvin wrote in an Instagram post. "There is NOT anything, anyone can say to ease this depth of pain. Just know this MY BROTHER, we love you and God has you."

While at Coastal Carolina, Ray Lewis III played 12 games at cornerback with 19 tackles. And while playing at Virginia Union in 2017, Lewis recorded 37 tackles. "I think by the time we got him, he was ready for the business of going to school and finishing and playing football and being an impact [player]," former Virginia Union coach Mark James told the Associated Press. "He was a hard worker."