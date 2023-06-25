Ray Lewis III Cause of Death Confirmed

Ray Lewis III's death shocked and ended the week on a tragic note for many, including fans of his father, Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. The former college athlete was only 28 when he died, with an official cause now confirmed, according to Entertainment Tonight.

According to the outlet, Lewis' died of an accidental overdose, with a statement from Casselberry Police Department solidifying the answer. "On 06/14/2023, at 5:34 pm, our officers responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival, our officers were told a B/M, Later identified as Ray Lewis, was found unresponsive by his friends," the statement reads. " Mr. Matthew Ryan was conducting CPR on Lewis. One of our officers used his issued NARCAN on Lewis, but there was no change to his condition. The Seminole County Fire Department transported Lewis to the Advent Health Hospital in Altamonte Springs, Fl. Mr. Lewis was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff."

Police say Ray Lewis III, son of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, died of an accidental overdose. https://t.co/c7lNCQ42XZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 17, 2023

The police also confirmed that the investigation into Lewis' death has been closed and confirmed the incident was a "tragic accident" based on the evidence and witness statements. "Our sympathies go out to the Lewis family and friends," they added.

Lewis brother, Rahsaan Lewis, posted a photo of his older brother and confirmed the passing on Thursday. "Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," the statement read. "A true angel I pray your at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here...I love you I love you I love you, your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

The 28-year-old was a star high school player, earning him opportunities to play college football at Miami, Coastal Carolina and finally Virginia Union to close out his career. He was involved in the music industry before the his death, while also signing to play for an indoor league. Rest in peace.