Ray Lewis III, Son of Super Bowl Champ Ray Lewis, Dead at 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, is dead at 28. According to TMZ, no details surrounding the death have been released but his passing has been confirmed by the outlet and his family.

The former high school football star out of Lake Mary Prep in Florida made a mark as a running back, moving on to college stints with Miami University, Coastal Carolina, and the Virginia Union Panthers. His younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, confirmed the passing and delivered a touching, somber farewell to his sibling.

Ray Lewis III, former Virginia Union University player and star of Hall of Famer, reportedly dies at 28 https://t.co/9EKhn3ZTFO — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) June 16, 2023

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother," the younger brother wrote. "A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin. I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here....I love you I love you I love you...Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

Lewis III most recently played for the Wyoming Mustangs in the Champions Indoor Football league, and he was looking to break into the music industry, according to TMZ. Ray Lewis III is survived by five siblings, including Rashaan. There is Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis, and sisters Diaymon Lewis and Kaitlin Lewis.

Former college football player Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has tragically passed away. He was only 28 years old 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/wUOFi1H6cS — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 16, 2023

"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," Diaymon penned on social media. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. 'Fly high baby.'"