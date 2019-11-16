Ravens Backup QB Robert Griffin III Ran ‘in Slow Motion’ to Copy Tom Brady

As NFL teams prepare for upcoming matchups with specific quarterbacks, they often rely on a backup running the scout team and emulating the opposition. Robert Griffin III serves this purpose for the Baltimore Ravens as he tries to recreate the abilities of each upcoming player. However, the former Baylor standout ran into an issue recently when he tried to prepare for a game against the New England Patriots.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Griffin had to stop his natural instincts when recreating the play of Tom Brady. He couldn’t simply take off and run like normal. Instead, he had to move in slow motion to truly capture the essence of the 42-year-old quarterback.

Considering that Griffin turned heads with his running ability during his rookie season, this may have proved difficult for him.

RG3 helps the Ravens prepare for opposing QBs by imitating them on the scout team. He says his Tom Brady impression was his best one because he “stopped my natural instincts” and ran in slow motion 🤣 (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/BctEqKUXQl — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 16, 2019

For further evidence that Griffin could struggle to truly capture Brady’s rushing ability, the Patriots’ QB has 1,006 rushing yards in his 20-year career. He has averaged 1.7 yards-per-attempt on his 594 attempts. He was never viewed as the fastest player in the NFL, but he has a nose for the end zone. His 22 rushing touchdowns are evidence of that fact.

Griffin, on the other hand, rushed for 815 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie while leading the Washington Redskins to the playoffs. He added another 489 yards in his second season. Despite dealing with injuries throughout his career, Griffin has still averaged 6.1 yards-per-attempt.

Considering that the Ravens proved victorious against the New England Patriots during a recent meeting, it’s possible that Griffin’s acting ability was better than he initially believed. Did his slow-motion running truly capture the essence of Brady? The answer is unknown, but putting on the performance provided entertainment for the Ravens backup QB.

Entering week 11, Griffin has a much different task cut out for him. The Ravens will be facing off with the Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson, a man known for his big arm and ability to put together key runs when his team needs. In order to truly recreate Watson, Griffin will need to run at full speed instead of going in “slow motion.” This better fits his skill set.

Photo Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty