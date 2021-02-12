Ravens' Jimmy Smith and Family Robbed at Gunpoint, Team Says Everyone Is Safe

✖

Jimmy Smith and his family were involved in a very scary situation in Los Angeles on Thursday. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Baltimore Ravens cornerback and his family were robbed at gunpoint after being followed from the Los Angeles International Airport to their hotel. Smith told the team what happened, and the Ravens released a statement.

"We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith," the Ravens said. "We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe." No other details were revealed by the team, but a spokesman from the Los Angeles Police Department said there were unaware of the incident and did not have a police report, according to ESPN.

Scary situation Tuesday night involving Ravens veteran CB Jimmy Smith. He and his family were followed from LAX Airport to their hotel, where they were robbed at gunpoint. Smith and his family weren't hurt. Smith has been in communication with the team about the incident. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 12, 2021

Smith, 32, is from Colton, California, a suburb of San Bernardino. He was drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2011 and has been with the team ever since. Before the start of the 2020 season, Smith signed a one-year, $6 million deal contract with the Ravens in March after testing the free-agent market. He played in 11 games this past season and recorded 27 tackles, one sack and one pass defended.

“In my heart, I never really had plans of leaving Baltimore.” CB Jimmy Smith discussed his decision to stay with the Ravens after testing free agency. pic.twitter.com/cd8KPfpUsi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 26, 2020

"It's like being in a relationship for a long time and then being single all of a sudden," Smith said in an interview with Garrett Downing on Final Drive shortly after he signed with Ravens. "You think you're going to get all these looks but maybe they're not looking at you the same way." Smith also said: "Free agency is a different beast in itself but my goal was always to come back. I'm back and happier than ever."

Due to injuries, Smith hasn't been able to be the player he was hoping for when he was drafted by the Ravens. But he is one of the leaders of the defense and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2012. In the game against the San Francisco 49ers, Smith recorded one tackle and two passes defended in just 18 snaps. Smith's best season was in 2015, tallying 54 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defended.