Raptors' Terence Davis Arrested, Charged With Assaulting Woman

Terence Davis, a rookie guard from the Toronto Raptors, was arrested in New York City on Tuesday night and charged with assaulting a woman as well as criminal mischief, according to ESPN. The incident occurred at an apartment building shortly before 10 p.m. According to police, the 20-year old woman went to visit her boyfriend, which is when she and Davis got into a verbal argument. Davis then hit her in the face, grabbed her phone and broke the screen.

The Raptors are aware of the incident and were in the process of getting more information. This is not good news for the team as Davis is one of the top young stars in the league. In his rookie season, Davis averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 16.8 minutes. His work on the floor led to him being named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

"I’m just happy to be in this situation, Davis said to Hoops Hype earlier this year. "Like I said, I can’t complain about anything. My family is healthy. My son, he was born six days before the draft. He’s just been like a spark into my life from a motivation standpoint. He made draft night better for me. It helped me grow up, honestly." Davis was signed by the Raptors after going undrafted. He played four seasons at Ole Miss and averaged 15 points per game during his senior season.

"There are just bigger guys," Davis said when talking about NBA players. "It's a whole different thing when you are going against guys in their 30s and they are facing me in my first year. They have been in the game for so much longer and know where they are always supposed to be on the court. The pace of the game is definitely way faster too with a 24-second shot clock. It is all about positioning and getting open and it is definitely different."

Davis played a big role in the Raptors' success this past season. The team finished with a 53-19 record and became the second team in the league to clinch a playoff spot. After winning the NBA title in 2019, the Raptors came up short this year, falling to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.