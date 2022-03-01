Randy Orton Was Reportedly ‘Unable to Move’ After Tough ‘WWE Raw’ Spot

WWE had to make a change to one of their matches on Monday Night Raw. According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton took a tough frog splash from Montez Ford during the tag team match of RKBro vs. The Street Profits. When Ford landed on Orton, the 41-year-old was “initially unable to move.” The Street Profits, made up of Ford and Angelo Dawkins, won the match after Ford pinned Orton. However, Orton and his tag team partner Riddle were reportedly scheduled to win the match on WWE Raw after a series of RKOs.

The good news for Orton is he just suffered a stinger, according to Fighful Select. However, WWE is keeping a close eye on Orton to make sure it’s only a minor injury. Fightful Select then said Orton could have had the wind knocked out of him and his rib crushed. Furthermore, Ford is reportedly not getting heat for the incident. He teased Orton’s health status on his Twitter account after the match.

Orton is one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history. Currently, he’s been working with Riddle, and the two were previously Raw Tag Team Champions. In his career, Orton has won three different Tag Team Championships, the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship four times and the WWE Championship 10 times. He also won the Royal Rumble match twice and is the 18th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

Last month, Orton appeared on The Wrestling Ringer Show and talked about his recent years in WWE. “Rolling with the punches is something that I realized, more recently than not, if I just accept that I’m out of control of some of these situations and I’m talking about the business right now, if I just take what they give me and do it to the best of my ability…I was doing Fiend stuff a year ago,” Orton said, per ComicBook.com. “That was hard. Some of that was rough.

“They put me in the burn mask one week and the next week I’m out of it and my skin healed. It’s tough. Then you go to, who you would imagine you go to when you have a gripe, and go, ‘Hey, I can’t do this. Aren’t they gonna….’ [Vince impression], ‘Just do it. It’s going to work.’ ‘OK.’ Roll with the punches. You go out there and do your best job. Even though I’m lighting a dead guy on fire and he’s the babyface.”