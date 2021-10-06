Raiders Fans Attack Chargers Fan During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

Las Vegas Raiders fans were clearly not happy about the team losing the first game of the season. During the Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, a group of Raiders fans attacked a Chargers fan. This happened when the Chargers fan got in the face of a Raiders fan and swung at him. That led to other Raiders fans jumping into the fight and joining after the Chargers Fan before the video stops. TMZ Sports obtained the video, which can be found here.

A witness told TMZ Sports that people in the area were calling for security during the fight, but the guards were dealing with another incident several rows away. Stadium personnel and law enforcement eventually arrived at the scene to break it up. This happened before the Raiders lost to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

“I’m very proud of the way we came back. It was a strange night last night,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said after the game, per the team’s official website. “We got beat by a good football team, a very good football team, and they are going to prove that this year. But we just got to get back on the horse and get ready for the Bears because they are coming off a big win and they need this just like we do.”

The good news is the Raiders are 3-1 on the year and tied for first place in the AFC West. The only issue is the Chargers are also 3-1 and in first place in the division since they took down the Raiders on Monday night.

“I love that we take it week by week. I really believe in the guys in this locker room,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said after the game, per the team’s official website. But it’s all about each week of preparation. We never look too far ahead, we never look back. You can’t let Dallas beat you again and you can’t let the Chiefs win. You can’t let that hold you back. It’s all about this next week of preparation and I know guys in that locker room attack every week like it’s nothing, so it’s awesome.”