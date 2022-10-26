Pro Soccer Player Engaged to Teammate

A pro soccer player just revealed that she is engaged to her teammate. Jess Fishlock, a midfielder that plays for the OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League, went to social media to announce that she and her girlfriend Tziarra King will be a married couple soon. The 35-year-old soccer star posted a series of photos on Instagram while writing the caption "For Life." In one photo, Fishlock is holding a card that says "You're en-gay-ged!" with King by her side. Another photo shows the two kissing underneath a "Love" balloon banner, and a video shows the happy couple celebrating their love with a drink.

Fishlock has been playing with OL Reign since 2013 and is also a member of the Wales national team. During her time with OL Reign, Fishlock has helped the team win the NWSL Shield three times, which goes to the team with the best regular-season record. Last year, Fishlock was named NWSL MVP, scoring five goals and four assists. The 2021 season was her first season back since suffering an ACL and double meniscus tear in July 2019.

Along with playing for the Reign, Fishlock spent time with multiple club teams around the world via loan. She spent multiple seasons at Melbourne City and helped the team in three W-League Championships. And with the Wales national team, Fishlock has scored 31 goals in 119 appearances

"If you speak to most people around the league and ask the coaches if they could take one player from our team, it would always be [Jess]," OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey said when Fishlock won the NWSL MVP award. "I think that's just a compliment of what she's always brought to this team. The journey that she's been on to get to this point has been phenomenal. I'm glad that she's getting some recognition that she deserves."

King, 24, has been with OL Reign since last year. She was with the Utah Royals in 2020 before being traded to the Reign in January 2021. King helped the team win the NWSL Shield and the Woman's Cup this year. She was named MVP of The Women's Cup after scoring a goal and an assist in the tournament.