Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Full List of Inductees
Some of the most legendary players in NFL history will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Class of 2021 induction ceremony ends a very big week for the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Hall of Fame game being played on Thursday and the Class of 2020 induction ceremony occurring on Saturday night. Sunday's enshrinement will start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Headlining the class is Peyton Manning who is considered one of the 10 best quarterbacks in NFL history. There was no doubt that Manning was going to be heading to Canton as soon as he retired in 2016, and he's looking forward to a very emotional night.
"I’m very humbled. I’m very honored," Manning said to Complex. "My dad’s going to introduce me, which I’m very excited about that and honored that he accepted the invitation. He’s had such a great impact on my football career. But I think going back to my earlier point, all the teammates and coaches and high school teammates and college buddies that are going to be there, everybody’s living all over the country, and businesses and families and kids. And so, to get all of these people together that have been an important part of my football journey, I’m excited about that." Here's a look at the full list of Class of 2021 inductees.
QB Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning played for the Indianapolis Colts from 1998-2011 and the Denver Broncos from 2012-2015. He led both teams to two Super Bowl appearances each while winning one title with each organization. Manning held numerous NFL records when he retired, including career passing yards (71,940), career passing touchdowns (539) and consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13).prevnext
DB Charles Woodson
Charles Woodson had two stints with the Oakland Raiders (1998-2005, 2013-2015) and one with the Green Bay Packers (2006-2012). He intercepted at least one pass in his 18 seasons and recorded 65 interceptions in his career, tied for the fifth-most in NFL history. Woodson, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers and is the co-holder of the NFL record with 13 career defensive touchdowns.prevnext
WR Calvin Johnson
Calvin Johnson played just nine seasons with the Detroit Lions (2007-2015) but made a huge impact. A member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s, Johnson recorded 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns in his career.prevnext
OL Alan Faneca
Alan Faneca played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1998-2007 and the New York Jets from 2008-2009. He just missed one game his career and was named to the All-Pro Team a total of eight times. The Super Bowl winner was named to the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.prevnext
S John Lynch
Before he became general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, John Lynch was taking down offensive players on a consistent basis. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1993-2003 and the Denver Broncos from 2004-2007. In his career, Lynch recorded 26 interceptions, 13 sacks and over 1,000 tackles.prevnext
WR Drew Pearson
Drew Pearson was a member of the Dallas Cowboys from 1973-1983. Signed as an undrafted free agent, Pearson retired as the Cowboys' all-time leader in receptions (489) and receiving yards (7,822) He played in three Super Bowls and caught 68 receptions for 1,131 yards (16.6 average) and 8 TDs in 22 postseason games.prevnext
Coach Tom Flores
Tom Flores was the head coach of the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders from 1979-1987 and then the Seattle Seahawks from 1992-1994. He led the Raiders to two Super Bowl wins, becoming the first minority head coach in pro football to win the big game.prevnext
Bill Nunn - Contributor
Bill Nunn pic.twitter.com/EHOuIdgDDK— Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) August 7, 2021
Bill Nunn worked as a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1968-2014. Responsible for finding talented players such as John Stallworth, Mel Blount and Jack Lambert, Nunn helped the Steelers win six Super Bowls during his time with the team. He's already a member of the Back College Football Hall of Fame and the Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame.prev