Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021: Full List of Inductees

Some of the most legendary players in NFL history will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Class of 2021 induction ceremony ends a very big week for the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Hall of Fame game being played on Thursday and the Class of 2020 induction ceremony occurring on Saturday night. Sunday's enshrinement will start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Headlining the class is Peyton Manning who is considered one of the 10 best quarterbacks in NFL history. There was no doubt that Manning was going to be heading to Canton as soon as he retired in 2016, and he's looking forward to a very emotional night.

"I’m very humbled. I’m very honored," Manning said to Complex. "My dad’s going to introduce me, which I’m very excited about that and honored that he accepted the invitation. He’s had such a great impact on my football career. But I think going back to my earlier point, all the teammates and coaches and high school teammates and college buddies that are going to be there, everybody’s living all over the country, and businesses and families and kids. And so, to get all of these people together that have been an important part of my football journey, I’m excited about that." Here's a look at the full list of Class of 2021 inductees.